72 Hours Across the Region

FOODIE FRENZY: The Capricorn Food and Wine Festival will be hedl across this weekend in Rockhampton's CBD. See Getting Out for more details.

SPECIAL EVENT:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival (September 20 to 23) See below for highlights.

TODAY

10am:

Emu Park Library. Come for a yarn, stay for a knit. All walks of life and levels of skill are welcome at these crafty, fun sessions. Make some woolly friends over a cup of tea.

5pm:

Festival grounds, Quay St Rockhampton. Cost: $280 per table of eight people.

5pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Ages 30 +. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery.

7pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

8pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.

9pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

9am:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Markets. Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park. The last Saturday of every month.

10.30am:

The Haven, Emu Park. Tickets $25. Pay at event.

12pm:

The Brewery, Headricks Lane. East St, Rockhampton. Cost: $160 per person.

12.15pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton. Tickets sold out.

12.30pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

1.45pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

2pm:

Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree with Emma Hawkins. The Boathouse, Quay St Rockhampton.

2.45pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

4.45pm:

. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Pinefest Entrant Fundraising Event. Keppel Bay Sailing Club - Clubhouse.

6pm:

8 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Riverside Precinct, Quay St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Browne Park, Rockhampton. Visit pbraroc.oztix.com.au for tickets.

7pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

9pm:

Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

9pm:

The Strand Hotel.

SUNDAY

8am:

Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon. Walk for Women's Cancers is a family-friendly, fun-walk for people of all ages and abilities, held in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

9am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds.

11.30am:

Boardwalk, Riverside Precinct, Quay St Rockhampton. Cost: $180 per person.

1.30pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $35 per session.

3pm:

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. Free event.

4pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Beaches Rosslyn Bay. Free event.