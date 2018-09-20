Menu
FOODIE FRENZY: The Capricorn Food and Wine Festival will be hedl across this weekend in Rockhampton's CBD. See Getting Out for more details.
News

72 Hours Across the Region

20th Sep 2018 7:00 PM

SPECIAL EVENT:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival (September 20 to 23) See below for highlights.

TODAY

10am:

Emu Park Knitters and Knotters. Emu Park Library. Come for a yarn, stay for a knit. All walks of life and levels of skill are welcome at these crafty, fun sessions. Make some woolly friends over a cup of tea.

5pm:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: Twilight Tastings. Festival grounds, Quay St Rockhampton. Cost: $280 per table of eight people.

5pm:

Sets on Quay. Denvah Baker-Moller. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Sets on Quay. Kyle and Celeste. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

6pm:

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Degustation. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Speed Dating Mixer. Ages 30 +. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.

6pm:

No Lights, No Lycra. Rockhampton Art Gallery.

7pm:

Sets on Quay. Aarron Symonds. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Charbray with Rhonda Janes. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

8pm:

Fridays - Live Music. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.

9pm:

Sets on Quay. Scott Foden and Aaron Hamilton. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

9am:

Galaxy Hop. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets. Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park. The last Saturday of every month.

10.30am:

John Francis: How to Read a Film. The Haven, Emu Park. Tickets $25. Pay at event.

12pm:

Pinot, Pots and Pork with Harley Breen. The Brewery, Headricks Lane. East St, Rockhampton. Cost: $160 per person.

12.15pm:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: Chef's Table with Shane Bailey. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton. Tickets sold out.

12.30pm:

Sets on Quay. Jesse Morris Band. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

1.45pm:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: Chef's Table with Matt Golinksi. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

2pm:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree with Emma Hawkins. The Boathouse, Quay St Rockhampton.

2.45pm:

Sets on Quay. Kyle and Celeste. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

4.45pm:

Sets on Quay. Scott Foden and Aaron Hamilton. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Ladies Night - Bubbles, Brie and Bingo. Keppel Bay Sailing Club Pinefest Entrant Fundraising Event. Keppel Bay Sailing Club - Clubhouse.

6pm:

For Arts Sake Opening. 8 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Chinese Moon Festival. Riverside Precinct, Quay St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Rockhampton Invitational PBR. Browne Park, Rockhampton. Visit pbraroc.oztix.com.au for tickets.

7pm:

Sets on Quay. Silky Fuzz. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

9pm:

Sets on Quay. The Short Fall. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.

9pm:

Live and Loud at the Strand. The Strand Hotel.

SUNDAY

8am:

2018 Yeppoon Walk for Women's Cancers. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon. Walk for Women's Cancers is a family-friendly, fun-walk for people of all ages and abilities, held in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

9am:

Unicorn Festival. Rockhampton Showgrounds.

11.30am:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: The Long Lunch. Boardwalk, Riverside Precinct, Quay St Rockhampton. Cost: $180 per person.

1.30pm:

Pencils and Portraiture. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $35 per session.

3pm:

James Bennett. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. Free event.

4pm:

Sunday Session. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Latin Dancing Night at Mario's Sizzlin' Argentinian Parilla. Beaches Rosslyn Bay. Free event.
