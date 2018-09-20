72 Hours Across the Region
SPECIAL EVENT:
Capricorn Food and Wine Festival (September 20 to 23) See below for highlights.
TODAY
10am:Emu Park Knitters and Knotters. Emu Park Library. Come for a yarn, stay for a knit. All walks of life and levels of skill are welcome at these crafty, fun sessions. Make some woolly friends over a cup of tea.
5pm:Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: Twilight Tastings. Festival grounds, Quay St Rockhampton. Cost: $280 per table of eight people.
5pm:Sets on Quay. Denvah Baker-Moller. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
6pm:Sets on Quay. Kyle and Celeste. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
6pm:RACQ Capricorn Rescue Degustation. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.
6pm:Speed Dating Mixer. Ages 30 +. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.
6pm:No Lights, No Lycra. Rockhampton Art Gallery.
7pm:Sets on Quay. Aarron Symonds. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
7pm:Charbray with Rhonda Janes. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.
8pm:Fridays - Live Music. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.
9pm:Sets on Quay. Scott Foden and Aaron Hamilton. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
9am:Galaxy Hop. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets. Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park. The last Saturday of every month.
10.30am:John Francis: How to Read a Film. The Haven, Emu Park. Tickets $25. Pay at event.
12pm:Pinot, Pots and Pork with Harley Breen. The Brewery, Headricks Lane. East St, Rockhampton. Cost: $160 per person.
12.15pm:Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: Chef's Table with Shane Bailey. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton. Tickets sold out.
12.30pm:Sets on Quay. Jesse Morris Band. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
1.45pm:Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: Chef's Table with Matt Golinksi. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
2pm:Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree with Emma Hawkins. The Boathouse, Quay St Rockhampton.
2.45pm:Sets on Quay. Kyle and Celeste. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
4.45pm:Sets on Quay. Scott Foden and Aaron Hamilton. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
6pm:Ladies Night - Bubbles, Brie and Bingo. Keppel Bay Sailing Club Pinefest Entrant Fundraising Event. Keppel Bay Sailing Club - Clubhouse.
6pm:For Arts Sake Opening. 8 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
6.30pm:Chinese Moon Festival. Riverside Precinct, Quay St Rockhampton.
7pm:Rockhampton Invitational PBR. Browne Park, Rockhampton. Visit pbraroc.oztix.com.au for tickets.
7pm:Sets on Quay. Silky Fuzz. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
9pm:Sets on Quay. The Short Fall. Festival Grounds, Quay St Rockhampton.
9pm:Live and Loud at the Strand. The Strand Hotel.
SUNDAY
8am:2018 Yeppoon Walk for Women's Cancers. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon. Walk for Women's Cancers is a family-friendly, fun-walk for people of all ages and abilities, held in support of Cancer Council Queensland.
9am:Unicorn Festival. Rockhampton Showgrounds.
11.30am:Capricorn Food and Wine Festival: The Long Lunch. Boardwalk, Riverside Precinct, Quay St Rockhampton. Cost: $180 per person.
1.30pm:Pencils and Portraiture. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $35 per session.
3pm:James Bennett. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon. Free event.
4pm:Sunday Session. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.
6pm:Latin Dancing Night at Mario's Sizzlin' Argentinian Parilla. Beaches Rosslyn Bay. Free event.