News
72 Hours across the region
TODAY
10am:Emu Park Knitters and Knotters. Emu Park Library. Come for a yarn, stay for a knit. All walks of life and levels of skill are welcome at these crafty, fun sessions. Make some woolly friends over a cup of tea. Free event.
3pm:The Caves Rodeo. The Caves Showgrounds, 76 Rossmoya Rd. Gates open at 3pm for The Caves Rodeo - Main Rodeo from 6pm. There will also be free camping, Luna Markets and a kids rides corner. Bar and food is available (no BYO or glass).
5pm:River Cruises CQ. Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton.
5.30pm:Rockhampton Family Carnival. Stapleton Park, Rockhampton.
6pm:The Sunstate Amateur Boxing League Inc. Fights kick off from 6.30pm. Tickets available on the door. Adults $20, school students $10, aged and disability pensioners $10, families $50 (two adults and two children). Two night tickets available at discounted prices. Cash only. Canteen and bar operating. Fighters from all over Queensland.
6.30pm:Richard Bell - Dine With Artist. Rockhampton Art Gallery.
7pm:Manhattan Short Film Festival. Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost: Adults $15, concession $10.
7pm:RnB Musical Bingo. Headricks Lane, Rockhampton.
8pm:Fridays - Live Music. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.
9pm:Gravity. The Bush Inn Bar and Grill, The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
4pm:Rockhampton Speedway. Rockhampton Showgrounds. The 2018/2019 season starts Saturday, September 29 with the Ford Street Mechanical Streeties 1000. Other classes racing are super sedans, super stockers, AMCA's, Junior Sedans and Production Sedans.
5pm:River Cruises CQ. Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton. Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat, nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with a guided skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets.
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets. Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel car park. The last Saturday of every month.
9pm:RELIC Rocks the long weekend. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.
SUNDAY
5.30am:Yeppoon Running Festival. Yeppoon Foreshore. Free for public to attend. 21.5km half marathon, 10km and 5km runs as well as a 1.6km Family Fun Run.
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free range eggs, craft, bric a brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out.
4pm:Sunday Session. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.
5pm:Strut Your Mutt - Monthly Dog Walk. Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone St, Koongal, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 per dog (except for HOWLoween in October - see Facebook for more details).