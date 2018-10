72 Hours across the Region

STARSTRUCK: The Bachelor Australia host, Osher Gunsberg will appear in Rockhampton this Sunday for a special book launch and brunch. Supplied by Channel 10.

STARSTRUCK: The Bachelor Australia host, Osher Gunsberg will appear in Rockhampton this Sunday for a special book launch and brunch. Supplied by Channel 10. TOM HOLLOW

TODAY

9am:

Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event.

5pm:

Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay streets, Rockhampton. Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat. Nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with the skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets.

5.30pm:

Stapleton Park, North Rockhampton. This is a free event.

6pm:

Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event.

6pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Yeppoon Main Beach.

6pm:

Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Free event.

7pm:

1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

7pm:

Four bands. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.

7pm:

St Joseph's Cathedral, 186 West St, Allenstown. More than 60 Rockhampton youths will join forces with the renowned Gondwana Choirs for the Rockhampton Songfest concert.

8pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.

9pm:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Market, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

7am:

Conaghan Park, Lawrie St.

A variety of stall holders from craft items, bric-a-brac, jam's and preserves, plants, fruit and vegetables, home made cooking, jewellery, honey, pottery and much more.

Try out one of the bacon and egg burgers, enjoy a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee for sale.

Further information and stall bookings phone 49331165 or 0487776835.

8am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel car park. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.

8am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Free event.

9am:

Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event.

10am:

Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event.

1.30pm:

Aqualification & Fitness. Berserker St, North Rockhampton.

5pm:

Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay streets, Rockhampton. Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat. Nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with the skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets.

5pm:

Gracemere Hotel. Free event.

5.30pm.

Stapleton Park, North Rockhampton. Free event.

6pm:

Yeppoon Hack and Pony Club.

6.30pm:

Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.

9pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.

9pm:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton. Free event.

SUNDAY

7am:

Hinchcliffe St, Kawana. Entry is free.

No prices on books only a donation is asked.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free range eggs, craft, bric a brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.

A great morning out.

10am:

Stapleton Park, North Rockhampton. This is a free event.

11am:

Rocky Sports Club. 1 Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

4pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.