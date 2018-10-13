72 Hours Across the Region

TROPICAL FUN: Don't miss all the fun at this weekend's Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest in the CBD.

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library, 31 Morgan St.

11am:

Yeppoon Main Beach. Free event.

5pm:

Riverside Jetty, corner William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton. Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat, nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with a guided skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets. Leaving 5pm and 6pm at Riverside Jetty. Cost $35 adults, $25 children (up to 12 years).

5pm:

. Mill Gallery, Normanby St, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

Kracker's Bar and Grill, Bowls St Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Tropical Pines, 32 Pineapple Drive, Yeppoon. Theme: Tropical Nights. Price $100 + $2.90 booking fee. Dress semi-formal. Menu: two course alternate menu - mains and desserts.

7pm:

Round 9. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. 39 Stanley St.

7pm:

Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $52, concessions available. Southern Cross Soloists are a chamber ensemble comprising of leading Australian musicians, educators and entrepreneurs who in the past two decades have established an outstanding reputation for musical excellence.

9pm:

- Live. The Bush Bar and Grill, The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmers' Market, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel carpark. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and women's clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.

8am:

Yeppoon Lagoon. Come and cheer on some of our local footy stars in the pineapple tossing.

8am:

The Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. This free event is a high quality market showcasing talented craftspeople, artists and designers.

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

9am:

Lawrence's Holden, 327 Richardson Rd, North Rockhampton.

10am:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East St, Rockhampton. Exploring the theme of "singularity”, the Capricornia Printmakers present a range of unique and variable editions of original fine art prints on paper, artist books and sculpture.

11am:

NewsXpress Mount Morgan. Free event.

5pm:

Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton.

6pm:

Yeppoon Foreshore. Free admission.

6pm:

Riverside Jetty, corner William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, home-made bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.

9am:

Yeppoon Foreshore. Includes rides, and market stalls and JRT Family Stage program including entertainment by talented emerging and professional artists.

10.45am:

James St, Yeppoon. Marshalling from 8.30am at Yeppoon Railway Station, judging from 9.30am to 10.15am. No registration but some safety rules apply. Preceding the street parade will the the CQ Waste Running with the Bulls at 10am. For more information www.yeppoonlions.com.au/

pinefest/grand-street-parade

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.

7.30pm:

Yeppoon Foreshore.