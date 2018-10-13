72 Hours Across the Region
TODAY
10am:Lively Knitting and Crochet Club at Mount Morgan Library. Mount Morgan Library, 31 Morgan St.
11am:Wellness at the Coast - Gratitude Stones. Yeppoon Main Beach. Free event.
5pm:River Cruises CQ. Riverside Jetty, corner William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton. Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat, nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with a guided skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets. Leaving 5pm and 6pm at Riverside Jetty. Cost $35 adults, $25 children (up to 12 years).
5pm:Taranganba State School Pinefest Art Exhibition opening. Mill Gallery, Normanby St, Yeppoon.
5.30pm:Mikayla J. Kracker's Bar and Grill, Bowls St Yeppoon.
6.30pm:Pinefest Ambassador Quest Ball. Tropical Pines, 32 Pineapple Drive, Yeppoon. Theme: Tropical Nights. Price $100 + $2.90 booking fee. Dress semi-formal. Menu: two course alternate menu - mains and desserts.
7pm:YG Rodeo. Round 9. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. 39 Stanley St.
7pm:Marvel Vs DC Trivia Night. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.
7.30pm:Rhapsody in Blue. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $52, concessions available. Southern Cross Soloists are a chamber ensemble comprising of leading Australian musicians, educators and entrepreneurs who in the past two decades have established an outstanding reputation for musical excellence.
9pm:Velocity - Live. The Bush Bar and Grill, The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmers' Market, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel carpark. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and women's clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.
8am:Triple M's B team live. Yeppoon Lagoon. Come and cheer on some of our local footy stars in the pineapple tossing.
8am:The Handmade Expo. The Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. This free event is a high quality market showcasing talented craftspeople, artists and designers.
9am:Little Piggy Zoo. Stockland Rockhampton.
9am:Lawrence's Cars and Coffee car show. Lawrence's Holden, 327 Richardson Rd, North Rockhampton.
10am:Singularity Printmaking Exhibition. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East St, Rockhampton. Exploring the theme of "singularity”, the Capricornia Printmakers present a range of unique and variable editions of original fine art prints on paper, artist books and sculpture.
11am:Beanie Boo Collector's Party. NewsXpress Mount Morgan. Free event.
5pm:Bulls N' Barrels - Tough Enough to Wear Pink. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton.
6pm:Chris Warren Homes Family Movie Night. Yeppoon Foreshore. Free admission.
6pm:River Cruises CQ. Riverside Jetty, corner William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
8am:Kern Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, home-made bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.
9am:Yeppoon Lions Pinefest Beach Carnivale. Yeppoon Foreshore. Includes rides, and market stalls and JRT Family Stage program including entertainment by talented emerging and professional artists.
10.45am:The Real Group Grand Street Parade. James St, Yeppoon. Marshalling from 8.30am at Yeppoon Railway Station, judging from 9.30am to 10.15am. No registration but some safety rules apply. Preceding the street parade will the the CQ Waste Running with the Bulls at 10am. For more information www.yeppoonlions.com.au/
1pm:October - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
7.30pm:Yeppoon Lions Pinefest Beach Carnivale - Fireworks Spectacular. Yeppoon Foreshore.