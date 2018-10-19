72 Hours Across the Region

RACE DAY: Strike a pose at this year's St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day which kicks off from 10.30am tomorrow at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton. L-R Jess Pevinsky, Jamie Kirkwood and Brittaney Burkhardt at a previous St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day event.

RACE DAY: Strike a pose at this year's St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day which kicks off from 10.30am tomorrow at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton. L-R Jess Pevinsky, Jamie Kirkwood and Brittaney Burkhardt at a previous St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day event. Liam Fahey

TODAY

8am:

Bunnings Yeppoon, Tanby Rd.

9am:

Travel Associates Rockhampton. Corner Bolsover and Denham Sts.

10am:

The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. Free event.

10am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

7pm:

Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via Gate 6 - Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7, Skate Hire - Quads $2, Inlines $3. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.

7pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmers' Market, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel carpark. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and women's clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.

8.30am:

Keppel Coast Dirtbike Club, Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road. Gates open at 8.30am with racing starting at 10.30am. Classes are capped at grid size. Nominate online to secure your place. No BYO. No dogs allowed. Adults $15, Children (under 15) $5 & Family $30.

9am:

Bell Park, Emu Park. Gold coin entry. Sausage Sizzle, Drinks, Raffle and Money Boards. People's and Driver's Choice Awards. All funds raised to support Keppel Coast Girl Guides - empowering girls and young women to grow into confident, self-respecting members of the community.

10am:

Yeppoon Foreshore Amphitheatre.

10.30am:

Callaghan Park Race Course. General Admission $25.

4pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost Adults $25. Contact Rockhampton Saloon Car Club on 0412 438 807.

5pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. See some of the local drivers pair up and join forces for their chance to win this unique event. Cost $60 for a family, $25 adult, $20 student, $10 child (5-15), Under 5 Free.

5pm:

Great Western Hotel Rockhampton.

6.30pm:

Glenmore Homestead, Belmont Road, Parkhurst. For more information, contact June Bray on 0428 375 334.

SUNDAY

8am:

Bell Park. Enquiries call 0407 178 011.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, home-made bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.

8.30am:

Yeppen Lagoon, Cnr Normanby & Blackall Sts.

9am:

Capricornia Cruising Yacht Club. 145 John Howes Dr, Yeppoon.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Free event.

2pm:

Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Yeppoon. Vin E Jones Memorial Dr.