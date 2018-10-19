Menu
RACE DAY: Strike a pose at this year's St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day which kicks off from 10.30am tomorrow at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton. L-R Jess Pevinsky, Jamie Kirkwood and Brittaney Burkhardt at a previous St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day event. Liam Fahey
News

72 Hours Across the Region

19th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

TODAY

8am:

Remembrance Day Sausage Sizzle. Bunnings Yeppoon, Tanby Rd.

9am:

World Travel Expo. Travel Associates Rockhampton. Corner Bolsover and Denham Sts.

10am:

Taranganba School Art Exhibition. The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. Free event.

10am:

Experimenta - In My Shoes: Intimacy VR Sessions. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event.

7pm:

An Evening with Johnathan Thurston. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

7pm:

Public Skating Session. Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via Gate 6 - Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7, Skate Hire - Quads $2, Inlines $3. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.

7pm:

The Natural Culture Live. Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

6am:

Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmers' Market, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel carpark. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and women's clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.

8.30am:

Yeppoon Enduro-X. Keppel Coast Dirtbike Club, Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road. Gates open at 8.30am with racing starting at 10.30am. Classes are capped at grid size. Nominate online to secure your place. No BYO. No dogs allowed. Adults $15, Children (under 15) $5 & Family $30.

9am:

Classic Car Show. Bell Park, Emu Park. Gold coin entry. Sausage Sizzle, Drinks, Raffle and Money Boards. People's and Driver's Choice Awards. All funds raised to support Keppel Coast Girl Guides - empowering girls and young women to grow into confident, self-respecting members of the community.

10am:

World Singing Day. Yeppoon Foreshore Amphitheatre.

10.30am:

St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day. Callaghan Park Race Course. General Admission $25.

4pm:

Rockhampton Speedway. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost Adults $25. Contact Rockhampton Saloon Car Club on 0412 438 807.

5pm:

Super Stockers 20/20. Rockhampton Showgrounds. See some of the local drivers pair up and join forces for their chance to win this unique event. Cost $60 for a family, $25 adult, $20 student, $10 child (5-15), Under 5 Free.

5pm:

Caulfield Cup After Party. Great Western Hotel Rockhampton.

6.30pm:

Andy's Avengers Casino Fun Night. Glenmore Homestead, Belmont Road, Parkhurst. For more information, contact June Bray on 0428 375 334.

SUNDAY

8am:

Emu Park Lions Markets. Bell Park. Enquiries call 0407 178 011.

8am:

Kern Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, home-made bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.

8.30am:

Tilapia Terminator and Wetland Care Day. Yeppen Lagoon, Cnr Normanby & Blackall Sts.

9am:

Crewing Course - Learn to Sail. Capricornia Cruising Yacht Club. 145 John Howes Dr, Yeppoon.

1pm:

October - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Country music and dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall. Free event.

2pm:

Fashion without a Trace. Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Yeppoon. Vin E Jones Memorial Dr.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

