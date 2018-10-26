72 Hours across the Region

Shrek The Musical opens at The Pilbeam Theatre tonight featuring Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir and Dean Netherwood as Shrek.

TODAY

Five Rocks Beach Clean Up. October 26-28. For more information and to RSVP. Phone Shelly 0428 123 244 or Claire 0407 826 746.

10am:

North Rockhampton Library, 154 Berserker St.

4pm:

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School. Feez St, North Rockhampton.

5pm:

Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Streets, Rockhampton. Costs: $35 adults, $25 children (up to 12 years). Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat, nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with a guided skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets.

5pm:

Under 12s kids public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry: $4.00, includes free skate hire. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.

6pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. This is your after hours opportunity to explore the exhibition and immerse yourself in the art. Join in the interactive and collaborative artworks and take part in some games. All drinks included in your ticket price, let this be how you unwind from the week. Cost: $25, $20 Friends of the Gallery.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton State High School.

6.45pm:

BCC Rockhampton.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $40, Children $25, Concession $30.

7pm:

in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - Quads $2.00, Inlines $3.00. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.

7pm:

Headricks Lane, Rockhampton.

9pm:

Giddy Goat Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Market, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Bauhinia House, 235-239 Berserker Street, North Rockhampton. Costs: Adults $2, Children are free.

8am:

Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park. Local handmade & small business stalls with children's, men's & ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.

10am:

Celebrate Grandparents Day with a screening of old movies from the CQ collection. Bring the grandchildren along and relive the memories of social activities in Rocky over 50 years ago. If you're not a grandparent - don't worry! This activity is open to all ages. Free event.

10am:

Venue: Rockhampton Mosque, corner Fitzroy and Kent Street, Rockhampton.10am- Arrival, meet and greet, Morning tea. 10.15am - opening of the program, speeches from Chief guests and ISCQ Representative. Program concludes at 2pm.

11am:

Bell Park, Emu Park. Emu Park Lions club invites you to the Biggest Party of the Year featuring The Kalendar Band & Heidi the Yodeller. Extra bus services available. Under 18s not permitted after 6pm. Cost: Adults $15 (or pre purchased for $12 at Emu Park Post Office). Ages 15 - 18 years $5. Under 15 free.

3pm:

An afternoon in the country. Games, rides, food, bar, mechanical bull, entertainment. Ridgelands State School, 43 Dalma Ridgelands Road, Dalma. Gold coin entry.

4pm:

Quay Street, Rockhampton City. Costs: Adult - $25, Youth - $15, Family - $70, Team - $80. There is something for everyone to enjoy including food stalls, Zumba, Kid's entertainment, glow paint stations and much more! They will have two distance options: 2.5km and 5km. Everyone is welcome to walk or run either option, all we ask is for you to have fun.

5pm:

Mount Morgan Central State School Oval, 42 Morgan Street, Mount Morgan. Cost: Gold Coin Entry. Following the Trick or Treat, is a twilight family fair, celebrating Halloween, Day of the Dead, and other ancestral traditions from many other cultures. There will be market stalls, entertainment, Amusement rides, Ethnic food, a Haunted House, Indian Tee Pee, Yarning Circle, and many other fantastic displays.

5pm:

Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Streets, Rockhampton. Costs: $35 adults, $25 children (up to 12 years). Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat, nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with a guided skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets.

6pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Beach Club Cafe. Raise money for cancer research. Tickets $35 includes canapes, welcome drink and entertainment. Raffles and lucky door.

6pm:

Arna Georgia and Hayley Marsten. Saleyards Distillery, Rockhampton.

6pm:

St Brendan's High School Hall, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton State High School.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $40, Children $25, Concession $30.

SUNDAY

6.30am:

Sunday, October 28, 6.30am start. All day gold coin donation. Sausage sizzle, Giveaways, demonstrations, raffles, colouring competition and more!

7am:

Northern end of The Causeway Lake, Yeppoon. Enquiries phone: 4933 6356.

9am:

this Sunday 9am-1pm! Enjoy the International Dancers, Ford Cars, Toy Soldiers, Sausage Sizzle, Steampunk, Ride the Tram, morning tea in the Refreshment Room and lots more!

9am:

Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant - Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1pm:

, the Cawarral Community Hall. For more information please phone Del 4935 4866 or Dave 4934 4418.

2pm:

Pilbeam Theatre. Cost: Adult $40, Children $25, Concession $30.

3.30pm:

Kershaw Gardens - meet at the Windmill, Moore's Creel Rd, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 per dog (except for HOWLoween in October - see Facebook for more details).