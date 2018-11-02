72 Hours Across the Region

RACE DAY: The Yeppoon races will kick off tomorrow with gates opening at 12pm. Shelly Williams, Laura Reber and Bailey Goltz enjoy a previous Yeppoon Race Day.

RACE DAY: The Yeppoon races will kick off tomorrow with gates opening at 12pm. Shelly Williams, Laura Reber and Bailey Goltz enjoy a previous Yeppoon Race Day. Liam Fahey

TODAY

10am:

Emu Park Library, 9 Hill St. Calling all crafty and creative members of the community to join forces at Emu Park Library on Friday mornings.

Share, learn, knit and laugh over a cup of tea. Knitting group is a great way to meet new people and learn a fantastic skill.

5pm:

Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Streets, Rockhampton. Cost: $35 adults, $25 children (up to 12 years). Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat, nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with a guided skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets.

6pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7 and Skate Hire $3.

Prizes for best costume.

Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available.

Contact Mel on 0487472951.

6pm:

219 William St, Allenstown Rockhampton.

7pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel Car Park.

Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.

8am:

Conaghan Park, Gracemere.

8am:

116 Rodboro St, Berserker, North Rockhampton. Funds raised will be put towards a Kia Carnival which can be modified to meet Cerebral Palsy warrior, Cooper Milner's needs.

10am:

BCC Rockhampton.

10am:

The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

12am:

Yeppoon Turf Club. Millroy Dr. General admission $10. Categories for fashions are: Best Dressed Under 35, Best Dressed Over 35, Best Millinery, Best Dressed Male For Facebook. Gates open at 12pm. Contact 49302306 for more event information.

1pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club. Kanaka Proud Cup 2018 Rockhampton vs Mackay. First game commences at 1pm with the Under 16/18 Boys followed by women's game at 2.20pm and the men's game at 3.30pm.

2pm:

are holding their monthly hoy and cent sale on Saturday November 3 in the Wandal Road Hall at Jardine Park commencing at 2pm. All welcome and afternoon tea supplied.

5pm:

Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton.

6pm and 8pm:

The Heritage Village, 296 Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Adults $19.50 (includes steak and salad burger. Children $16 (includes sausage in a swag). Drinks on sale.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton. Cost: $30, $25 Friends of the Gallery.

6.30pm:

52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown Rockhampton.

7pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

8am:

Merv Anderson Park (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek roundabout), Yeppoon.

10am:

School Street. Looking for something for all the family to do this Sunday?

Come along to the Mt Chalmers History Centre and view a pictorial display of life and times in a old gold and copper mining town.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

Sunday, November 11:

The Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

Get your tickets now at rockhamptontickets.com.au.