72 Hours Across the Region
TODAY
10am:Knitters & Knotters. Emu Park Library, 9 Hill St. Calling all crafty and creative members of the community to join forces at Emu Park Library on Friday mornings.
Share, learn, knit and laugh over a cup of tea. Knitting group is a great way to meet new people and learn a fantastic skill.
5pm:River Cruises CQ. Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Streets, Rockhampton. Cost: $35 adults, $25 children (up to 12 years). Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat, nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with a guided skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets.
6pm:Kieran Wicks Live. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.
7pm:Halloween Public Skating Session. Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7 and Skate Hire $3.
Prizes for best costume.
Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available.
Contact Mel on 0487472951.
6pm:Lloyd and Wendy's Haunted House. 219 William St, Allenstown Rockhampton.
7pm:Your Time with A2Z. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
7pm:YG Rodeo - Finals. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel Car Park.
Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.
8am:Gracemere Lions Markets. Conaghan Park, Gracemere.
8am:Monster of a Garage Sale. 116 Rodboro St, Berserker, North Rockhampton. Funds raised will be put towards a Kia Carnival which can be modified to meet Cerebral Palsy warrior, Cooper Milner's needs.
10am:Disney Villains Film Festival. BCC Rockhampton.
10am:Yeppoon: One Hundred and Fifty Years (1868 - 2018). The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.
12am:Yeppoon Race Day. Yeppoon Turf Club. Millroy Dr. General admission $10. Categories for fashions are: Best Dressed Under 35, Best Dressed Over 35, Best Millinery, Best Dressed Male For Facebook. Gates open at 12pm. Contact 49302306 for more event information.
1pm:Kanaka Proud Cup 2018. Rockhampton Leagues Club. Kanaka Proud Cup 2018 Rockhampton vs Mackay. First game commences at 1pm with the Under 16/18 Boys followed by women's game at 2.20pm and the men's game at 3.30pm.
2pm:QCWA Wandal Branch are holding their monthly hoy and cent sale on Saturday November 3 in the Wandal Road Hall at Jardine Park commencing at 2pm. All welcome and afternoon tea supplied.
5pm:River Cruises CQ. Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton.
6pm and 8pm:Spooktacular Halloween at the Heritage Village 2018. The Heritage Village, 296 Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Adults $19.50 (includes steak and salad burger. Children $16 (includes sausage in a swag). Drinks on sale.
6.30pm:Tech or Treat: Halloween Face Painting Workshop. Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton. Cost: $30, $25 Friends of the Gallery.
6.30pm:Allsorts Open Mic. 52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown Rockhampton.
7pm:Silky Fuzz Live. Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon.
7pm:YG Rodeo - Finals. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
8am:Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek roundabout), Yeppoon.
10am:Mt Chalmers History Centre. School Street. Looking for something for all the family to do this Sunday?
Come along to the Mt Chalmers History Centre and view a pictorial display of life and times in a old gold and copper mining town.
1pm:November - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.
UPCOMING
Sunday, November 11:Stomp the Crack - Beef Capital Cares Drought Appeal Concert. The Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.
Get your tickets now at rockhamptontickets.com.au.