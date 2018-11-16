72 Hours Across the Region

COMEDY GREATS: Shane Dundas and David Collins are comedy duo The Umbilical Brothers who will perform at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre tonight at 8pm.

TODAY

10am:

Calling all crafty and creative members of the community to join forces at Emu Park Library on Friday mornings.

Share, learn, knit and laugh over a cup of tea. Knitting group is a great way to meet new people and learn a fantastic skill.

10am:

The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. 31-35 Normanby St.

5.30pm:

Krackers Bar and Grill, Bowls St Yeppoon.

6pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon.

7pm:

in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd. Entry $7, Skate Hire - $3. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.

7pm: Speed Dating in the Brewery. Headricks Lane, 189 East St Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East Street, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adult $24, Member, Pension, Student $20, Child $14.

In a suburban pub bistro on a Friday night three office workers - Dympie, Paula and Monika - are desperately seeking a good night out. At an adjoining table are Gordon, recently abandoned by his wife, and Stephen, looking for something more than the usual one night stand.

As the night proceeds, inhibitions and social restraint disappear, exposing the foibles, pain and humour of the characters' inner lives.

8pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit seeitlive.com.au for more information.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

The Robert Schwarten Pavilion Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The Handmade Expo is a high quality market showcasing talented craftspeople, artists and designers. Cost: Free.

9am:

Various markets stalls filled with plants, produce, books,cooking, clothing, preserves and household items. Bajool School of Arts, High St.

Cost: $10 per stall site.

7.30pm:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East St, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adult $24, Member, Pension, Student $20, Child $14.

8.45am:

Doors opening at 8.45am, 9.30am Morning Tea. 10am start - free entry. Emu Park QCWA Hall, 11 Hill St, Emu Park. Fundraising for Bushkids and ICare Community.

6pm:

Dingles Cafe Bar, William St Rockhampton.

6.30pm:

Headricks Lane, 189 East St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club. Free event.

SUNDAY

8am:

If you want to get the kids off the Playstation and out of the house, come and give archery a try.

We have equipment for beginners to use.

Every Sunday morning from 8am to 12pm.

Turn left at Access 4 on Yeppoon Rd.

9.30am:

Come along to Kershaw Gardens in North Rockhampton for your chance to have a photo taken with the Candy Man after the Candy Land production on Saturday night.

12pm:

Meet our volunteers and find out what fun it is to volunteer at the Museum.

We open at the usual time, Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

Ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Free event.

4pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.