72 Hours Across the Region

GRAB A BARGAIN: Catch the Rockhampton Handmade Expo today from 8am at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Market Coordinator Holly Sherwood pictured with Tobey and Nathan Tipene.

Vanessa Jarrett

TODAY

6am:

Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

The Robert Schwarten Pavilion Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The Handmade Expo is a high-quality market showcasing talented craftspeople, artists and designers. Cost: Free.

9am:

Various markets stalls filled with plants, produce, books,cooking, clothing, preserves and household items. Bajool School of Arts, High St.

Cost: $10 per stall site.

7.30pm:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East St, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adult $24, Member, Pension, Student $20, Child $14.

8.45am:

Doors opening at 8.45am, 9.30am Morning Tea. 10am start - free entry. Emu Park QCWA Hall, 11 Hill St, Emu Park. Fundraising for Bushkids and ICare Community.

6pm:

Dingles Cafe Bar, William St, Rockhampton.

6.30pm:

Headricks Lane, 189 East St, Rockhampton.

7pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club. Free event.

TOMORROW

8am:

If you want to get the kids off the Playstation and out of the house, come and give archery a try.

We have equipment for beginners to use.

Every Sunday morning from 8am to 12pm.

Turn left at Access 4 on Yeppoon Rd.

9am:

Morton Park, Emerald.The chopper will be touching down from 10am to 12pm in conjunction with displays from the SES, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

9.30am:

Come along to Kershaw Gardens in North Rockhampton for your chance to have a photo taken with the Candy Man after the Candy Land production on Saturday night.

12pm:

Meet our volunteers and find out what fun it is to volunteer at the Museum.

We open at the usual time, Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

Ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Free event.

4pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

UPCOMING

Friday, November 30 2018:

Alton Downs hall at 7.30pm.

Music by two can.

Raffles Novelty Prizes and supper will be served.

Phone Joyce Chippendale 49345120.

Sunday, November 25, 2018:

Sandhills Community Sports and Social Club Inc.at 9.30am at Mabel Edmund Park, Keppel Sands.

All Members are invited to attend for the business of AGM Minutes, Election of Officer Bearers & Annual Financial Statement.

Wednesday, November 28 2018:

Royal Flying Doctor Service - Rockhampton Volunteer Auxiliary.Rockhampton Heritage Village. Admission costs $14. Bookings are essential, please phone Margaret on 0438 277 156 by Thursday, November 22.