72 Hours Across the Region

DONNA THE WOMBAT: All for the Wombats will be raising funds for the Australian Animal Care and Education's Safe Haven Project. Held tomorrow from 7am at Rockhampton Zoo.

DONNA THE WOMBAT: All for the Wombats will be raising funds for the Australian Animal Care and Education's Safe Haven Project. Held tomorrow from 7am at Rockhampton Zoo. Contributed

TODAY

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

10am:

Calling all crafty and creative members of the community to join forces at Emu Park Library on Friday mornings. Share, learn, knit and laugh over a cup of tea. Knitting group is a great way to meet new people and learn a fantastic skill.

10am:

The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. Free event.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Korte's Resort, Yaamba Rd North Rockhampton.

7pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.

7pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Opening Night Movie. Q&A with actor David Field. Cost $15 - General Admission.

7.30pm:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East Street, Rockhampton. Cost: Adult $24, Member/Pension/Student $20, Child $14. In a suburban pub bistro on a Friday night three office workers - Dympie, Paula and Monika - are desperately seeking a good night out.

8pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

7am:

Rockhampton Zoo. Raising funds for Australian Animal Care and Education's Safe Haven Project which goes towards supporting wombat rescues, rehabilitation and research. There will be a sausage sizzle, zoo animal photo sales from the Wild Lens, Wombat themed arts and craft stall, raffles and prizes.

8am:

Bauhinia House, 235-239 Berserker Street - Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $2, Children FREE.

8am:

Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park, Yeppoon. Local handmade & small business stalls with children's, men's & ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets & so much more.

10am:

Rockhampton Zoo. Free event.

12pm:

Rocky Sports Club , 1 Lion Creek Road, Wandal, Rockhampton. Cost: $10 online, $15 at the gate. A community celebration with the chance to sample over 35 craft beers, learn where and how they are brewed and match them with a range of fabulous foods. Contact Jack Hughes on 0418792157 for more information.

12pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Session: Indi Distribution. Followed by Session: The Actors from 1pm and Filmmaker Support: Screen QLD from 2pm. CAPS Junior from 3pm, B.OLD Short Films (3pm), CAPS Open 4pm, CAPS World 4.30pm and award ceremony from 6pm. Cost $22 - Adults, $11 - Students, Concessions, Children & Pensioners.

12pm:

Rockhampton PCYC, Bridge St.

4pm:

Cost: Adults $25. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Contact Rockhampton Saloon Car club on 0412438807 for more information.

5pm:

Upper Ulam Road, Bajool. Community Event for Children, Families and Friends. Santa will be in attendance, along with kids craft competition, dinner from 6pm, multi drawer raffles, licensed bar and music. Free event.

6.30pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East Street, Rockhampton. Cost: Adult $24, Member/Pension/Student $20, Child $14.

SUNDAY

8am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Road, Parkhurst. There's a huge variety of stalls, farm animals for the kids and rides for all ages. Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides. Cost $2 per person, under 14 year olds free.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

8am:

If you want to get the kids off the Playstation and out of the house, come and give archery a try.

We have equipment for beginners to use.

Every Sunday morning from 8am.

Turn left at Access 4 on Yeppoon Rd.

9.30am:

Sandhills Community Sports and Social Club Inc.at 9.30am at Mabel Edmund Park, Keppel Sands. All Members are invited to attend for the business of AGM Minutes, Election of Officer Bearers & Annual Financial Statement.

1pm:

The Cawarral Community Hall. Admission is only $5 which entitles you to endless Cuppa, Cake and a Lucky Door Ticket. We also have A Multi Draw Raffle , Money Board & BBQ cooked for 4pm. For more information please phone Del on 49354866 or Dave on 49344418.

4pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

5pm:

Kershaw Gardens - meet at the Windmill, Moore's Creel Rd, North Rockhampton. Cost: $2 per dog. Join us for our monthly dog walks to socialise with other pet owners and provide your pet with enrichment by meeting other dogs in a fun environment. Entry is a $2 donation per dog with all money going towards helping People 4 Pets Inc. to provide support to pet owners in crisis.