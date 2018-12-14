72 Hours Across the Region
TODAY
12pm:Knitters & Knotters. Emu Park Library. Calling all crafty and creative members of the community to join forces at Emu Park Library on Friday mornings.
Share, learn, knit and laugh over a cup of tea. Knitting group is a great way to meet new people and learn a fantastic skill.
4.30pm:Calvary Church Free Carols Spectacular. Beaman Park, Yeppoon. Free Carnival 6.30pm at Yeppoon Town Hall - Carols Spectacular with a special visit from Santa.
5pm:Carols by the Beach. Yeppoon Beachfront. Due to wet weather the carols event on Sunday 9th December has been postpone to the new date of Friday 14th December from 5pm-9pm.
Fabulous program of Christmas spirit, family fun entertainment, rides, market stalls, water play in the Keppel Kraken.
5pm:Live on the Deck: Aaron Hamilton. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
6pm:Activ Christmas Party. Gracemere RSL, James St.
7pm:Pie Alley Blues. Normanby St, Yeppoon.
7pm:Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7.00, Skate Hire - $3.00. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.
9pm:Cheap Talk Live. The Bush Inn Bar & Grill, The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
10am:A Day to Say Thank You. Gracemere Community Hall. Due to the rain forecast this weekend, the A Day To Say Thank You event has been moved from Cedric Archer Park to the Gracemere Community Hall on Barry Street.
There will be plenty of food, face painting, a balloon artist and more, so come along from 10am this Saturday.
To thank the heroes who fought the recent fires, a free community event has been organised by Rockhampton Regional Council in partnership with the CQ Classic Car community.
12.30pm:Fish and Chips with Pauline Hanson in Yeppoon. Beaches Bistro, 34 Vin E Jones Memorial Drive, Yeppoon.
2pm:Christmas Wreath Workshop. Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals. 60 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
3pm:Christmas Street Party 2018. Sea Haven Yeppoon, Carige Blvd Taroomball (Yeppoon).
5pm:Mark Porter live at The Clubhouse. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
6.30pm:Client Christmas Party (Trivia Night). Golden Nugget Hotel, Mount Morgan.
7pm:Bad Boy Mowdown Bull Riding Series. Great Western Hotel Rockhampton. Cost $10.
7pm:Carols by Candlelight - Music Bowl. Change of venue due to forecast bad weather: The Mayor's Carols By Candlelight outdoor concert, due to be held at the Music Bowl this Saturday has been relocated to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
Gates open 5pm with food and market stalls, concert from 7pm.
Parking access Gate 8 (corner New Exhibition Road and Lion Creek Rd)
Pedestrian access Gate 2 (Exhibition Rd).
Entry by donation to this year's charity, Legacy.
9pm:Rosewood. Live at the Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
9pm:Laser Beak Man Family Fun Day. Rockhampton Art Gallery.
SUNDAY
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. A variety of stalls, local fresh fruit and vegies, and good range of organic fruit and exotic fruits, locally made cakes and biscuits, chutneys and preserves, jewellery, bric-a-brac, ladies and children's fashions, collectable coins and notes, plants, timber craft plus more.
8am:Big Bush Breakfast. Glenmore Homestead. 48 Belmont Rd, Rockhampton.
9am:Archer Park Rail Museum. The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
11am:Azar House Christmas Party. Leinster Place, 3 Pearce St Park Ave. For more information, contact 4924 7424.
11am:School Holiday Entertainment. Stockland Rockhampton.
1pm:December - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
2pm:Krackers Christmas Festival. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
3pm:Lions Twilight Markets. Bell Park, Emu Park. Followed by Christmas Carols in the Park (6pm to 8pm). Live music, gifts, hot food, coffee, art and craft, fruit and vegies, rides, books, plants and much more.
Free entry, plenty of parking.
Bookings 0407 178 011.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Louise James FX. Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
6.30pm:Carols on the Lawn. Rockhampton Baptist, 650 Norman Rd Rockhampton.
7pm:Bad Boy Mowdown Bull Riding Series. Great Western Hotel Rockhampton. Cost $10.
UPCOMING
Tuesday, December 18:Kids Day at the Races. Rockhampton Jockey Club.
- 7 local races
- Free admission
- Gates open at 10.30am
- Free face painting
- Free pony rides and petting zoo
- Free create a christmas cupcake
- Free Christmas arts and crafts in the grandstand At Callaghan Park
The two highlights of the day are the Great Keppel Island Hideaway Kids Fashions on the Field and the Patlaw Securities 100M Sprint - winners of each category of fashions to win a nights accommodation for the whole at Great Keppel Island Hideaway with transfers to and from.
Categories
Tiny Tots - 0-6 years boy and girl
Junior- 7-12 years boy and girl
Teen - 13-17 years boy and girl
Best Dressed Family
Registrations 10.30am - 12.30 - undercover area in front of RJC office area
Winners announced from 1pm.