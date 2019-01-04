Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUNTRY HEARTTHROB: Taylor Henderson will excite his Central Queensland fans when he performs at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton on January 11.
COUNTRY HEARTTHROB: Taylor Henderson will excite his Central Queensland fans when he performs at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton on January 11. Nev Madsen
News

72 Hours across the Region

4th Jan 2019 1:00 AM

TODAY

9am:

Bonsai Exhibition. The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.

11.30am:

Laughter and Lunch. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

5pm:

Live on the Deck: Schick Duo. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

9am:

Bonsai Exhibition. The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.

10.30am:

Kids Making Magic. The Spinnaker, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

3pm:

2019 Great Australian Bites. Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Road, North Rockhampton.

7pm:

Aaron Hamilton. Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm:

Scott Foden. Railway Hotel Yeppoon.

9pm:

Amelia and The Grizzly Trio. The Strand Hotel Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

7am:

Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon.

8am:

New Year's Market. Markets on Quay. 375 Quay St, Rockhampton.

9am:

Bonsai Exhibition. The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.

9am:

Archer Park Rail Museum. The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

3pm:

Keppel Coast Blues & Music Club Jam Session. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon.

4pm:

Summer Sundays: Kate Trenerry. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

January

11:

Taylor Henderson - Love Somebody Tour.

The multi-platinum selling artist will be hitting the road this January 2019 to continue he's National "Love Somebody Tour.”

Taylor will be serenading you with all the hits and the yet to be released music off his upcoming Album. These shows are going to be intimate and very personal, which will see Taylor in he's shining element.

Venue: Headricks Lane.

Time: 5pm

Cost: From $43.60 - $64

Phone: 4922 1985

12:

Happy Belated News Years: ViperSnatch, Cane Toad, The Ruse, Devil.

If you like new and original music from local bands make sure you get your booties to O'Dowd's on January 12.

Venue: O'Dowd's Hotel

Time: 6pm

Cost: Free entry

Phone: 4927 0344.

26:

Great Australian Bites. 3pm at Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Road, North Rockhampton.
getting out tmbcommunity tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tropical Cyclone Penny to bucket heavy rain over CQ

    premium_icon Tropical Cyclone Penny to bucket heavy rain over CQ

    Weather It could intensify and come back to the Queensland coast during next week

    • 4th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Lagoon makes a splash with visitors, even when it's overcast

    premium_icon Lagoon makes a splash with visitors, even when it's overcast

    News 'It's a fabulous family spot where children can swim, play, enjoy'

    • 4th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    CQUni professor fights claims of engineer shortages

    premium_icon CQUni professor fights claims of engineer shortages

    News 'The mining sector fluctuates so much..its popularity has declined'

    • 4th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Marine survey Great Keppel Island power cable commences

    premium_icon Marine survey Great Keppel Island power cable commences

    News The works are set to look at the sea floor to pave the way for power

    • 4th Jan 2019 1:00 AM

    Local Partners