72 Hours across the Region
TODAY
9am:Bonsai Exhibition. The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.
11.30am:Laughter and Lunch. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
5pm:Live on the Deck: Schick Duo. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
TOMORROW
9am:Bonsai Exhibition. The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.
10.30am:Kids Making Magic. The Spinnaker, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
3pm:2019 Great Australian Bites. Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Road, North Rockhampton.
7pm:Aaron Hamilton. Rockhampton Leagues Club.
7pm:Scott Foden. Railway Hotel Yeppoon.
9pm:Amelia and The Grizzly Trio. The Strand Hotel Yeppoon.
SUNDAY
7am:Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon.
8am:New Year's Market. Markets on Quay. 375 Quay St, Rockhampton.
9am:Bonsai Exhibition. The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.
9am:Archer Park Rail Museum. The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
3pm:Keppel Coast Blues & Music Club Jam Session. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Kate Trenerry. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
UPCOMING
January
11:Taylor Henderson - Love Somebody Tour.
The multi-platinum selling artist will be hitting the road this January 2019 to continue he's National "Love Somebody Tour.”
Taylor will be serenading you with all the hits and the yet to be released music off his upcoming Album. These shows are going to be intimate and very personal, which will see Taylor in he's shining element.
Venue: Headricks Lane.
Time: 5pm
Cost: From $43.60 - $64
Phone: 4922 1985
12:Happy Belated News Years: ViperSnatch, Cane Toad, The Ruse, Devil.
If you like new and original music from local bands make sure you get your booties to O'Dowd's on January 12.
Venue: O'Dowd's Hotel
Time: 6pm
Cost: Free entry
Phone: 4927 0344.
26:Great Australian Bites. 3pm at Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Road, North Rockhampton.