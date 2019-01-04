72 Hours across the Region

COUNTRY HEARTTHROB: Taylor Henderson will excite his Central Queensland fans when he performs at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton on January 11.

TODAY

9am:

The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.

11.30am:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

9am:

The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.

10.30am:

The Spinnaker, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

3pm:

Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Road, North Rockhampton.

7pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm:

Railway Hotel Yeppoon.

9pm:

The Strand Hotel Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

7am:

Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon.

8am:

Markets on Quay. 375 Quay St, Rockhampton.

9am:

The first exhibition hosted by Bonsai Art Rockhampton. Kern Arcade, Rockhampton.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

3pm:

Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

January

11:

The multi-platinum selling artist will be hitting the road this January 2019 to continue he's National "Love Somebody Tour.”

Taylor will be serenading you with all the hits and the yet to be released music off his upcoming Album. These shows are going to be intimate and very personal, which will see Taylor in he's shining element.

Venue: Headricks Lane.

Time: 5pm

Cost: From $43.60 - $64

Phone: 4922 1985

12:

If you like new and original music from local bands make sure you get your booties to O'Dowd's on January 12.

Venue: O'Dowd's Hotel

Time: 6pm

Cost: Free entry

Phone: 4927 0344.

26:

3pm at Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Road, North Rockhampton.