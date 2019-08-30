72 HOURS: Here's your guide to the weekend activities
TODAY
7a
m:
Qld Variety Bash visits Rockhampton. See the cars at the start line along Kent St (between William and Derby Sts) and wave us off with the morning radio crew from Triple M.
7
pm
:Jason Rigby. Park Avenue Hotel.
7pm: Friday night skating. All ages session until 9.30pm. Exhibition Pavillion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
7pm:Chris Schick. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.
8.30
pm:
TND Trio. Frenchville Sports Club.
9
pm:Scott Foden. Maraboon Tavern.
7pm:DJB. Tannum Sands Hotel.
6.30pm:Battle of the Bands. The Annual CQ All Schools Battle of the Bands is set to rock the Pilbeam Theatre.
TOMORROW
7am:Parkrun. A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
8am:ABC Family markets. Bauhinia House, Berserker. Free entry. Father's Day extravaganza. Raffles, live entertainment, sausage sizzle, kids activities and more.
12pm:St Brendan's Central Izuzu Rodeo. Interschool events from 12pm, main rodeo from 5.45pm. Open bull ride, juniors, team roping, saddle bronc, rope and tie, bareback, barrel race. Food and bar available, children's rides and stalls, entertainment.
5pm:TJ Hollis. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.
5.30
pm:Chenai Boucher. Frenchville Sports Club.
6
pm:Capricorn Animal Aid Wonderland Ball. Australian Shearing Shed, Rockhampton Heritage Village. Tickets at events.ticketbooth.com.au
SUNDAY
6am
:Kern Arcade carpark markets. Flowers, fruit and vegetable, homemade goods, bric a brac and more.
8am:Fig Tree Markets.Yeppoon. Food, drinks and market stalls.
1pm
:
Josh Harris. Tannum Sands Hotel.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
2
pm:Chenai Boucher. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.
UPCOMING
September 20:
Rivernites - markets at the riverbank Handmade markets, food, bar and live music.
September 17 to 28:Off the Wall - a Capricornia Printmakers Exhibition. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Rockhampton.
The Capricornia Printmakers present a range of unique and variable editions of original fine art prints - on paper, artist books and sculpture.
The opening night will be held from 6pm on Friday, September 20. The exhibition continues from September 17 to 28, weekdays from 11am to 2pm and weekends from 10am to 2pm.