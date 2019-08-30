72 HOURS: Here's your guide to the weekend activities

HOLD ON: St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo will be held on Saturday. The main events are from 5.45pm.

TODAY

7a

m:

See the cars at the start line along Kent St (between William and Derby Sts) and wave us off with the morning radio crew from Triple M.

7

pm

:

Park Avenue Hotel.

7pm: Friday night skating. All ages session until 9.30pm. Exhibition Pavillion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

7pm:

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

8.30

pm:

Frenchville Sports Club.

9

pm:

Maraboon Tavern.

7pm:

Tannum Sands Hotel.

6.30pm:

The Annual CQ All Schools Battle of the Bands is set to rock the Pilbeam Theatre.

TOMORROW

7am:

A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

8am:

. Bauhinia House, Berserker. Free entry. Father's Day extravaganza. Raffles, live entertainment, sausage sizzle, kids activities and more.

12pm:

Interschool events from 12pm, main rodeo from 5.45pm. Open bull ride, juniors, team roping, saddle bronc, rope and tie, bareback, barrel race. Food and bar available, children's rides and stalls, entertainment.

5pm:

Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

5.30

pm:

Frenchville Sports Club.

6

pm:

Australian Shearing Shed, Rockhampton Heritage Village. Tickets at events.ticketbooth.com.au

SUNDAY

6am

:

Flowers, fruit and vegetable, homemade goods, bric a brac and more.

8am:

Food, drinks and market stalls.

1pm

:

Tannum Sands Hotel.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2

pm:

Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

UPCOMING

September 20:

Rivernites - markets at the riverbank Handmade markets, food, bar and live music.

September 17 to 28:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Rockhampton.

The Capricornia Printmakers present a range of unique and variable editions of original fine art prints - on paper, artist books and sculpture.

The opening night will be held from 6pm on Friday, September 20. The exhibition continues from September 17 to 28, weekdays from 11am to 2pm and weekends from 10am to 2pm.