72 hours of things you absolutely need to do in Rocky

7AM:

Boyne Tannum Hook Up - Australia's largest fishing competition at Bray Park, Wyndham Avenue. For more information visit www.boynetannum-

hookup.com.au.

7AM:

Obstacle Hell at Rockhampton Motorcross Track, 6 Mile Road, Alton Downs. Tickets available at www.obstaclehell.com. Over 30 different obstacles on a 5km course through dirty tracks and wonderful trails, lakes and bushlands.

8AM:

The annual Caves Show at the Caves Showgrounds. Official opening at 10am. Side show alley, agricultural, live music and fireworks.

8.30PM:

Golden Mount Festival including gold dig, entertainment, procession (1.30pm) and the infamous Running the Cutter (2.15pm - juniors and 3.15pm - seniors) Other events include concert at 6.30pm and under-age disco. For the full list of events visit www.golden-

mountfestival.org.au.

9.45AM:

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day at the Botanic Gardens between the cenotaph and the Japanese gardens. This annual event is where participants perform tai chi and qigong exercises for one hour starting at 10 am in their time zone all around the world to create a 24 hour long worldwide session the exercise. This is a free event. Phone 0437 740 278.

10AM:

International Tabletop Day at Rockhampton Regional Library. Join a day of epic board games, trading card games and dice. Phone 4936 8044.

10AM:

Annual Central Division 47th Battalion rugby league carnival, Barmaryee Sports Complex, Yeppoon.

10AM:

Classic Editions Art Exhibition - an exhibition by the Capricornia Print Makers at The Mill Gallery Yeppoon. 10am to 4pm.

11AM:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club celebrates 60 years this weekend. A May Day Regatta is held from 11am to 4pm today. Heats kick off at 12pm. For a full list of events visit: http://kbsc.com.au

1PM:

Arts in the Park - Collage at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and Zoo. Meeting at the Gardens tearooms from 1pm to 3pm every Saturday. The workshops are free and no bookings required. Recommended for ages 4 and over.

1PM:

Taster aerial hoop and silks class at Physipole Studios Rockhampton, Cambridge Street. $5. Phone 0488 005 268.

1.45PM:

Nitro Circus at Brown Park. 2pm start.

6PM:

Capricornia Printmakers will hold their first exhibition at The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

7.30PM:

The Importance of being Earnest performed by Yeppoon Little Theatre. Tickets $20. Email bookings@yeppoonlittle-

theatre.org.au or phone 0437 491 990.

7.30PM:

Constellations - at the Pilbeam Theatre. Cost $52 adults. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au.