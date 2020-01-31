News
72 hours: what’s on across the region
TODAY
- 8.30am: Goodlife Rockhampton Open Day. Robinson St, North Rockhampton.
- 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.
- 5pm: A taste of Peru. Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton. Music kicks off at 6pm. There’ll also be live music, craft beers and a new cocktail menu.
- 6pm: Kellie Koala Paint N Sip Night. Hosted by InspirexArt, 49 East St Rockhampton. Cost: $55 per person, book now by contacting 0427 934 841.
- 7pm: Feel Good Fridays – Larren Bean performing live. Park Avenue Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
- 6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Yeppoon Showgrounds, Park St. Contact 07 4939 7976.
- 7am: parkrun. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com.
- 9am: Queensland Indoor Bowls Association restricted events are being held in their hall on Kent St in Rockhampton from 9am. Everyone is welcome to observe this great event, raffles and food will be available.
- 9am: Relic rocks The Strand Hotel. Located on Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.
- 11am: Yeppoon Race Day at Keppel Park. Millroy Dr, Yeppoon. Contact 0417 899 139 for more information.
- 3pm: Celebrating 150 years of Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Spencer St, Rockhampton. Going back in time to picnic in the park, yesteryear games, acoustic entertainment and more.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Contact 0419 848 005 for more information.
- 7am: Mount Archer Lions Club’s book fair. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana North Rockhampton. Free entry. All money raised will stay in the community.
- 8am: Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon.
- 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open from 9am to 1pm
- 9am: Capricorn Animal Aid Adoption Day. Pet Stock Rockhampton.
- 9.30am: Queensland Indoor Bowls Association’s social bowls. Kent St hall, Rockhampton.
- 10am: Macrame Wall Art. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $65.
- 11am: Kanangra Heights High Tea. Located at 580 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon. Cost: $35 per person. Contact 4913 6124.
- 1pm: Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St Yeppoon. Entry cost: $10. This includes afternoon tea, and endless cups of tea.
- 4pm: Innocent Eve – Live on the Deck. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.