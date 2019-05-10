TOPOLOGY: One of the most exciting musical combos in Australia today, Topology will appear at the Australian Shearing Shed in Rockhampton tomorrow night.

TODAY

10AM:

Northside Library, Rockhampton. 154 Berserker St, North Rockhampton. Cost: free.

10am:

Mount Morgan Library, Morgan St.

5pm:

A night on the Rockhampton riverbank on Quay St with great retail stalls, food vans, live entertainment and a pop-up bar to keep you hydrated. Catch the shuttle bus over to River Cruises CQ ferry and check out the city lights from the water. A relaxed atmosphere and something for everyone.

5.30pm:

Banana Shire Regional Art Gallery. 62 Valentine Plains Rd, Biloela.

5.30pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

6pm:

Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Korte's Resort, Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton. Canapes and an allocated quantity of drinks (beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks). Multiple raffles and prizes to be run throughout the night.

Tickets $90 to be purchased at either Piranha Insurance Brokers or Korte's resort.

Phone 49363153.

6.30pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts, Morgan St.

7pm:

Pie Alley Blues. Located at 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Cathedral of Praise Church. 276 Carlton St, North Rockhampton. Tickets $5, pay at event.

7.30pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St, Yeppoon. Join local songbirds, Rhonda Janes, Amanda Hock, Narelle Schirmer, Kelly McCosker and special guest Emma McGuire for a Mother's Day show to remember. Visit www.trybooking.com for ticketing information.

TOMORROW

7am:

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St.

9am:

Fashion Parade. Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.

10am:

Saleyards Rd, Gracemere.

4pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: adults $25. For more information, contact the Rockhampton Saloon Car Club on 041 438807.

6pm:

Bridge St, Berserker. Cost: adults, $20, school students $10, aged and disability pensioners $10 and families (two adults and two children) $50.

6pm:

The Mill Gallery, 31 to 35 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton. Tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Rd.

7pm:

Topology is touring regionally. Their performances combine live music and archival footage from the early 20th century. The Australian Shearing Shed, Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd, Parkhurst.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, secondhand items.

7.30am:

Rockhampton Leagues Club. George St, Rockhampton.

8am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost: $2 per person, entrants under 14 years of age are free. No pets allowed. Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides.

8am:

Byfield General Store Gardens. Cost: free.

12pm:

Footlights Theatre Restaurant, 123 Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Round four. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. Cost $20.

1pm:

St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St North Rockhampton.

UPCOMING

Friday, May 17:

Time: 8am to noon. East St, Rockhampton (outside Zambrero).