TODAY
10AM:Lively Trivia Mysteries and Mayhem. Northside Library, Rockhampton. 154 Berserker St, North Rockhampton. Cost: free.
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library, Morgan St.
5pm:Rivernites. A night on the Rockhampton riverbank on Quay St with great retail stalls, food vans, live entertainment and a pop-up bar to keep you hydrated. Catch the shuttle bus over to River Cruises CQ ferry and check out the city lights from the water. A relaxed atmosphere and something for everyone.
5.30pm:Undercurrent and Walk with Me: Exhibitions Opening. Banana Shire Regional Art Gallery. 62 Valentine Plains Rd, Biloela.
5.30pm:Mark Porter. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
6pm:Casey Austin Live at 45. Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
6pm:Piranha Insurance Brokers Relay for Life fundraising event. Korte's Resort, Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton. Canapes and an allocated quantity of drinks (beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks). Multiple raffles and prizes to be run throughout the night.
Tickets $90 to be purchased at either Piranha Insurance Brokers or Korte's resort.
Phone 49363153.
6.30pm:Moonlight Movies. Mount Morgan School of Arts, Morgan St.
7pm:Just Us. Pie Alley Blues. Located at 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
7pm:Girls Night Out Eat Street. Cathedral of Praise Church. 276 Carlton St, North Rockhampton. Tickets $5, pay at event.
7.30pm:Songbirds of CQ. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St, Yeppoon. Join local songbirds, Rhonda Janes, Amanda Hock, Narelle Schirmer, Kelly McCosker and special guest Emma McGuire for a Mother's Day show to remember. Visit www.trybooking.com for ticketing information.
TOMORROW
7am:Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St.
9am:Taking Shape Rockhampton. Fashion Parade. Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.
10am:Gracemere Horse Sale. Saleyards Rd, Gracemere.
4pm:Rockhampton Speedway. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: adults $25. For more information, contact the Rockhampton Saloon Car Club on 041 438807.
6pm:PCYC Rockhampton Boxing Tournament. Bridge St, Berserker. Cost: adults, $20, school students $10, aged and disability pensioners $10 and families (two adults and two children) $50.
6pm:Steampunk Exhibition. The Mill Gallery, 31 to 35 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
6pm:Dining in the Dark. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton. Tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.
6.30pm:Moonlight Movies. Rockhampton Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Rd.
7pm:Queensland at Home. Topology is touring regionally. Their performances combine live music and archival footage from the early 20th century. The Australian Shearing Shed, Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd, Parkhurst.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, secondhand items.
7.30am:Mother's Day Breakfast. Rockhampton Leagues Club. George St, Rockhampton.
8am:Heritage Village Markets. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost: $2 per person, entrants under 14 years of age are free. No pets allowed. Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides.
8am:Byfield Market - Mother's Day. Byfield General Store Gardens. Cost: free.
12pm:Mother's Day Lunch and Show. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, 123 Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.
1pm:Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series. Round four. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. Cost $20.
1pm:Country Music and Dancing. St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St North Rockhampton.
UPCOMING
Friday, May 17:Blue Care Auxiliary Street Stall. Time: 8am to noon. East St, Rockhampton (outside Zambrero).