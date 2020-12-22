$736k claimed as QLD smashes recycling record

Containers for Change aims to recycle 85 per cent of all eligible drink bottles in the state by July 2022.

Queenslanders broke a state recycling record on Monday and collected more than $736,000 in time for Christmas.

Recyclers returned 7.366 million drink bottles for refunds through the Containers for Change scheme, beating the previous record from December 23, 2019 by more than 600,000 containers.

Containers for Change pays 10 cents for each eligible bottle, carton, or can returned to a registered Container Refund Point.

Monday’s total equated to more than $736,000 in refunds being claimed.

Queensland’s November total fell just short of the record monthly high of 164 million returns, which was achieved in January this year.

The Fitzroy region recycled 18 per cent more through the scheme in 2020 than it did in the same period last year, with more than 90 million bottles and $9 million in refunds claimed.

Container Exchange chief executive Ken Noye said the scheme was prepared for a bumper festive season of recycling.

“The Christmas-New Year time is always the busiest time of year for the Containers for Change scheme and we expect the current period to bring unprecedented numbers of containers returned for refund,” he said.

“Recycling through our scheme is a great way to gain some extra cash around Christmas, or to choose your favourite charity and donate your refund to them by using their unique Scheme ID.

“Despite the changes to returning containers during the COVID restrictions, the scheme has still seen growth in 2020 across all regions in Queensland.”

He said the organisation was aiming to recycle 85 per cent of all eligible drink bottles in the state by July 2022.

“It is everyone’s job to get behind that scheme for the good of our local environment by ensuring their containers are disposed of correctly – either by being returned for refund at one of our CRPs, or by going in the council-provided yellow-top bin,” he said.

“As yesterday’s volume total demonstrated, our operators are set for a busy time over December and January and are ready to accept your containers and process your refunds swiftly and safely at our more than 300 CRPs across the state.”