$7.4 million upgrades at two CQ schools

TWO Central Queensland schools will benefit from a combined $7.4 million investment thanks to the State Government's latest budget.

Visiting Yeppoon State High School and North Rockhampton State High School, Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said the multi-million- dollar building works reflected the State Government's commitment to providing all students with a world-class education.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to delivering the classrooms and school refurbishments where they are needed most, including here in Central Queensland,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I am delighted Yeppoon State High School will benefit from a $4.67 million infrastructure investment, which will provide more classrooms for our local students.

"This funding will support the conversion of the existing administration building into classrooms, as well as a new administration building.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke welcomed the $2.75 million investment for North Rockhampton State High School to upgrade the school's home economics block and refurbish classrooms.

"This delivers on our Government's election commitment and I'm proud to be see this significant investment to support students here in Rockhampton,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"North Rockhampton State High School has also recently benefited from the completion of a $1.6 million tennis court upgrade, providing an enclosed area with two multi-purpose courts.

Mrs Lauga added Yeppoon State High School had also recently gained $2 million to upgrade the school's hall, completed in April.

Yeppoon State High School has also been awarded more than $135,000 under the Smart School Subsidy scheme towards a new e-learning hub for the library.

Principal Ruth Miller, said she believed the investments reflected strong community confidence in a growing state secondary school.

"Yeppoon deserves the best facilities to support students to be fully prepared as 21st century learners,” Ms Miller said.

North Rockhampton State High School Principal Janet Young said the school would be pleased to be able to offer future students the use of modern, up-to-date technology in newly designed kitchens.

"These will complement the programs offered in the school's Hospitality Trade Training Centre and will provide a seamless quality transition from Year 7 to Year 12,” Ms Young said.