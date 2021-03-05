Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for.
James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for.
Crime

74yo slapped with stalking charge over takeaway shop tiff

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 74-year-old who can't walk without assistance has been charged with stalking over what he says was a falling out with the owner of his local takeaway shop.

James Colin Green told the Daily he would not be pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful stalking which he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court for on Thursday.

Outside court, the Maroochydore man said he had to ride his mobility scooter past the shop, which the charge related to, daily in order to get to the supermarket and his doctor's appointments.

He said he had some disagreements with the owner of the shop which he had previously been a customer of.

But he was surprised when he was charged with stalking.

"I was really angry," he said.

Car bursts into flames after crash with truck

Woman throws dog at victim in 'unusual' assault

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription to win

Mr Green, who has limited movement after suffering a stroke, is accused of stalking the man between April 1, 2020 and January 12, 2021.

In court, lawyer Ben Rynderman said he had taken a Legal Aid application from Mr Green and he expected the matter would be discussed with police prior to the next mention.

"I will be offering Mr Green advice as to the merit of the case against him and what constitutes stalking," Mr Rynderman later told the Daily.

The matter was adjourned to March 29 and Mr Green's bail was enlarged.

Community Newsletter SignUp
court crime editors picks maroochydore stalking
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dry version of Snowy 2 won’t work

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Trip to get jumper back lands big sister in trouble

        Premium Content Trip to get jumper back lands big sister in trouble

        Crime A young mother who went along for a ride when her younger sister picked up a jumper...

        Altum goes back to drawing board on GKI

        Premium Content Altum goes back to drawing board on GKI

        News Altum Property Group on Thursday revealed it had revised its budget.

        BREAKING: Will this man be the next Livingstone councillor?

        Premium Content BREAKING: Will this man be the next Livingstone councillor?

        News Here’s what he had to say after hearing Thursday afternoon’s shock news.