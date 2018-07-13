$75,000 donation for a suicide free future in rural areas

LIFELINE: Sir Graham McCamley, Statewide manager for Lifeline Lee-Anne Borham, Margaret Whitchurch from Lifeline Rockhampton, and Vicki Goodchild of SBB Rural Co.

LIFELINE: Sir Graham McCamley, Statewide manager for Lifeline Lee-Anne Borham, Margaret Whitchurch from Lifeline Rockhampton, and Vicki Goodchild of SBB Rural Co. Vanessa Jarrett

EIGHT people a day commit suicide in Australia.

It is not a pretty statistic, but it is a fact.

And it's a statistic Rockhampton man Sir Graham McCamley wants to change.

He has just donated more than $75,000 to non-for-profit crisis support and suicide prevention organisation Lifeline.

Sir McCamley, of Tartrus Brahman Stud, held a Helmsman auction at Beef Australia 2018 in May, selling more than 8,000 semen straws.

The straws represented a high calibre of approximately 100 highly prestigious sires.

The auction was managed by the Rockhampton Ruralco team at Savage, Barker and Backhouse, who donated their time and services.

Bidding was high on the day with a grand total of $75,937 raised for Lifeline via The Lady McCamley Memorial Foundation.

"The support we received was far more than expected,” Sir McCamley said.

"I thought it would be $30,000 to $40,000 raised.

"I would love to thank those people that bided, I think they paid a lot of the money because of what it was supporting.

"It was a very successful sale.”

The charity foundation was established in honour of Sir McCamley's wife, Shirley, who passed away four years ago.

"Shirley was always at my side for our 50-plus years at Tartus and was instrumental in the success of our commercial and stud operations,” he said.

"Shirley was very supportive of a number of charities, and would be delighted that we are able to assist Lifeline in their wonderful efforts in delivering such a valuable service to all Australians.”

Sir McCamley was insistent on the donated money going towards rural support; the people he knows best and represents.

"The highest rate of people taking their own lives is rural people,” he said.

"To save one persons life is important, if we can save 100 it would be great, but we could probably save thousands if we pulled together and keep people like Lifeline properly financed so they can travel further.”

Lifeline Statewide mananger Lee-Anne Borham said words could not explain how appreciative Lifeline was for the generous donation.

She said it was "game changing and ground breaking”.

"Particularly his request that the money is used for suicide presentation rurally and remotely because we do know suicide rates are higher in regional Queensland,” she said.

"This will help us launch programs to support and work with the communities around what they think their needs are in order for us to look at suicide prevention and suicide awareness.

"So we can hopefully start to see a reduction in the number of lives we lose to suicide in rural and remote areas in the future.”