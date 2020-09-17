$750,000 promise for Rocky’s Gymnastic and Trampoline Club

CAMPAIGN PROMISE: Gymnasts like Corey Dehn could benefit from the Katter’s Australian Party’s latest $750,000 promise to upgrade Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club.

LOOKING to give Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club a healthy bounce, Katter’s Australian Party is promising $750,000 for facility and equipment upgrades if it wins the balance of power in the coming State Election.

KAP’s candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd is excited to make the much-needed pledge for the club.

“Their floor is ageing and uneven. This not only creates a risk of injury while using the floor, but it also limits the floor from being used by high level athletes and people with disabilities,” Mr Shepherd said.

“This reduces the user base of the gymnasium, but it is also a barrier for the club to host regional competitions. The new gymnastics floor will be seamless and a more stable, modern design.

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Rockhampton, Christian Shepherd says if we can find the money for other major sporting infrastructure in Rocky, there was no reason why we couldn’t find some for the Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club.

“Their shed is just that – a shed. Bare metal in the CQ sun. The internal temperature has led to over 500 cancellations per year, impacting over 300 athletes’ progress but also resulting in over $10,000 in lost revenue per year for the club.”

Mr Shepherd said that was a lot for any club, let alone a non-profit that’s just been slammed by COVID restrictions.

“I’ve played summer basketball at Hegvold Stadium just 100m away so I know how stifling it can get, even with insulation and fan upgrades,” he said.

“For these issues they’re seeking government funding to get a new floor, a foam pit for advanced skill development and insulation to regulate the temperature inside the shed.

“This is a great club and it will be accessible to many groups within the community if upgraded, not just the gymnastics and trampoline athletes.”

Maggie Mueller and Jenna Richards enjoy some holiday fun at the Victoria Park Gymnastics and Trampoline club.

He said the upgrade had letters of support penned by Gymnastics Queensland, Regional Development Australia, Rockhampton Regional Council, Rockhampton Special School and several dance schools.

“If the Kalka Shades Hockey Fields and Hegvold Stadium can get several millions of dollars each and we’re in the middle of discussing $23 million for a football stadium and a $15 million motorsports precinct, we as a community can support this club for its $750,000 upgrade,” he said.

“Gymnastics and trampolining are great sports and deserve funding for adequate facilities.

“If elected, with the balance of power this October to represent the Rockhampton electorate, the KAP will gladly fund these vital upgrades for Victoria Park.”