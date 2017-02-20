$75M research hub to benefit Northern Australia

Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matthew Canavan at the announcement of $20 million for development of Beef Roads

THE Australian Government has announced the establishment board of the $75 million Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia, which will get to work on attracting research projects that benefit the north.

The CRC will have its headquarters in Townsville and be chaired by Cairns businesswoman Sheriden Morris with other members, including representatives from Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Senator Arthur Sinodinos, said the CRC was open for applications for short-term collaborative research projects that would enhance the competitiveness of northern Australia.

"This CRC will bring together industry, research organisations and all northern jurisdictions with international partners to tackle barriers to private investment in the north, with an initial focus on agriculture, food and tropical health,” Minister Sinodinos said.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan said the CRC was part of the government's detailed plan for northern Australia and would have a solid focus on the region.

"The CRC for Developing Northern Australia will focus on the issues that matter in the north,” Senator Canavan said.

"The board has a deep understanding of the issues facing the north - all of its members are from northern Australia.

"The Coalition Government understands that to encourage industry-led research that focusses on the issues that matter in northern Australia, it's essential to have representatives that understand the unique conditions in the north.”

Senator Ian Macdonald said the CRC represented a pivotal step forward in the government's commitment to the development of northern Australia and would be a "hub for research and development opportunities that will help build capacity and drive investment across the north”.

Applications are now open and further information about project requirements will be available on business.gov.au shortly.