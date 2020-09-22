76yo nabbed for drink-driving at Yeppoon

Raymond Leslie Paddon-Jones was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon.

Raymond Leslie Paddon-Jones was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon.

WHEN Raymond Leslie Paddon-Jones was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon last month, it broke a two decades-long unblemished record.

The 76-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that Paddon-Jones was pulled over by police at 12.58pm on August 12.

He recorded a blood alcohol content reading of .067.

Paddon-Jones told police he had consumed four beers prior to driving.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Paddon-Jones $350 and disqualified him from driving for two months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Recipe for trouble: 14 beers and a golf buggy

18th birthday party brawl caused by ‘cultural divide’

Landscaper busted with large amount of cannabis and weapon