Raymond Leslie Paddon-Jones was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon.

76yo nabbed for drink-driving at Yeppoon

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
WHEN Raymond Leslie Paddon-Jones was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon last month, it broke a two decades-long unblemished record.

The 76-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that Paddon-Jones was pulled over by police at 12.58pm on August 12.

He recorded a blood alcohol content reading of .067.

Paddon-Jones told police he had consumed four beers prior to driving.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Paddon-Jones $350 and disqualified him from driving for two months.

