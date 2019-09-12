77 beach volleyball teams up for the Challenge in Rockhampton

Robbie Kuhn watches on as Jordan Cox (left) and Thomas Goody battle it out at the net. Cox and Goody will team up for this weekend's Great Barrier Reef Challenge in Rockhampton..

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Seventy-seven teams will hit the sand for the final round of the Great Barrier Reef Challenge in Rockhampton this weekend.

A large local contingent will take on players from Cairns, Townsville and Mackay in the competition, which runs from Friday to Sunday at the Indoor Sports Arena.

Event co-ordinator Ashley MacMaster said there would be some red-hot action, with more than 150 games to be played over the two and a half days.

"We have pairs, threes and fours, with men's, ladies and mixed in each of those divisions," he said.

"It's a social weekend but at the same time very competitive.

"There's a really good rivalry between all the centres, but especially between Rockhampton and Mackay."

The opening round of the series was played in Townsville in April. It then moved to Mackay in June and Cairns in August.

MacMaster said points were awarded at each round which were tallied to determine the winning centre.

"Mackay always pip us but we're hoping this year we'll get over the line," he said.

"We're generally pretty strong at home. We usually have quite a few teams take away gold medals so hopefully that will be the case again this weekend."

Local pairs Jordan Cox and Thomas Goody, Simone Hitchcock and Sammy Briggs and Jess Mergard and Emma Owbridge will be strong contenders.

Games start at 6pm on Friday, and continue from 8am on Saturday and Sunday.

MacMaster said after this weekend's competition attention would turn to Round 2 of the Queensland Beach Volleyball Tour on the first weekend in October.

"We'll have $5000 in prize money at that one, the biggest prize money on offer in Queensland in the past five years.

"It's for men's and ladies pairs and we'll basically have the best players in Queensland here for that."