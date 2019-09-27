7th drink drive conviction

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR — Shane Douglas Simpson, 55, had his seventh drink driving conviction recorded this week after intercepted driving on William St on September 7 about 1.30am with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .199.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR — Shane Douglas Simpson, 55, had his seventh drink driving conviction recorded this week after intercepted driving on William St on September 7 about 1.30am with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .199.

DRINK drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Courts this week:

Shane Douglas Simpson, 55, had his seventh drink driving conviction recorded this week after intercepted driving on William St on September 7 about 1.30am with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .199. The court heard Simpson’s first drinking driving conviction was recorded in 1982 and in 2011 he received a three-month suspended prison term. “He couldn’t have been feeling OK with a reading of .199,” Magistrate Cameron Press said. “You are creating dangerous situations. You must stop doing it. You are likely to spend actual time in prison next time.” Mr Press ordered Simpson (pictured) to a six-month prison term with immediate parole and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Anthony John O’Hanlon had a BAC of .235 when he was intercepted driving on Dean St, Frenchville, at 6.12pm on August 30. He told police he drank four glasses of wine between 4.30pm and 5.45pm. “They must have been awfully big glasses to get that reading,” Magistrate Cameron Press said. “It’s a very dangerous reading.” O’Hanlon was fined $1300 and disqualified from driving for 13 months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

David John Duff, 58, had a BAC of .121 when he was intercepted driving on Musgrave St at 11.25pm on September 5. He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for five months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Darren Edward Morris had a BAC of .072 when he was intercepted driving on James St, Mt Morgan, at 2.40pm on August 21. He told police he had consumed three 375ml XXXX mid strengths between noon and 2pm and was driving from Biloela to a non-urgent medical appointment in Rockhampton. Morris told the court he had been under a lot of stress. Morris was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Adrian Guy Thwaite had a BAC of .117 when he was intercepted driving on the Capricorn Highway near the Yeppen roundabout at 7.05pm on September 13. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Daniel Brian Burns had a blood-alcohol content reading of .081 when he was intercepted driving on Norman Rd at 8am on August 25. He told police he drank 10 Great Northern cans and two or three rums the night before. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

Jason Philip McDonald had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Broad St, Sarina, about 11am on July 11. His registration had expired on June 23. McDonald said it was his mother’s car and he was driving it after injuring his hand. He said he took the drugs for the pain as prescription medication was not working. McDonald was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $700. Traffic convictions were recorded.

Lincoln Jody Gander had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving on Denham St, Rockhampton, at 1.35pm on June 27. He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

Christopher Gavin Schultz had methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving on Alma St, Rockhampton, at 12.02am on February 2. He told the court he wasn’t the person smoking the meth — he was just in the same room. Schulz was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.