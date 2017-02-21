8 arrested in Stockland Rockhampton crime crack down

EIGHT people have been arrested at Stockland Rockhampton as Rockhampton police implemented 'Operation Chivalrous'.

The operation focused on property offences in and around the Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre on Yaamba Rd as well as concentrating on banned persons attending the centre and creating a general nuisance.

Police launched the operation last Thursday and conducted vehicular, bicycle and foot patrols in the vicinity through to Saturday.

As a result of the operation, eight people were arrested with a total of 14 different charges, six tickets were issued, one move-on direction was issued, two search warrants were executed and 61 people had their identities checked.

Police also broke-up three disturbances at the centre which without police intervention could have resulted in serious assaults. All assaults involved persons who were known to each other.

Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the majority of offenders are opportunists looking for easy targets.

"Police would like to remind the public that these centres are a safe environment to frequent, but it is important to remain vigilant with personal property and ensure your vehicles are locked and valuables are out of sight," Snr Sgt Carroll said.

Stockland Rockhampton Acting Centre Manager Niki Kelly praised police for their efforts.

"We'd like to thank the North Rockhampton Police for pro-actively working to deter and prevent anti-social behaviour. Operation Chivalrous was an outstanding success,” Ms Kelly said.

"We have dedicated security staff at the centre at all times and we work closely with North Rockhampton Police.

"We maintain a zero tolerance approach to any anti-social or illegal behaviour in and around the centre, as we, of course, want the centre to be a safe and inviting place for customers to shop and socialise.”