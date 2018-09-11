8 luxury Rocky and Coast houses that will blow your mind

37 Wattle Grove, Cooee Bay

HEAR the sound of the crashing waves from inside your home at this Capricorn Coast property.

The home at 37 Wattle Grove, Cooee Bay is a four bedroom, two bathroom, two-story home. The bedrooms are carpeted, there is plenty of storage space and it has an open plan living style.

The main bathroom has a separate shower and claw foot bath.

The kitchen is tucked away with crisp white cupboards and a dark feature through the bench top.

With a concreted driveway and carport area out the back, there is little grass that will need to be maintained. There is also some established gardens in the back area.

But these features are not the selling point - the view from the spacious timber deck is. The deck overlooks ocean incredible views of the Capricorn Coast. The front boundary is surveyed to the high water mark.

"You basically own the beach," Professionals Emu Park agent Kev Doolan said.

The home itself is a bit outdated, but it is still in liveable condition, Mr Doolan said.

Mr Doolan said "it is the best property you can buy in real estate".

11 Crear Court, Norman Gardens

BUILT for entertainers, this luxury five-bedroom family home in quiet Norman Gardens was designed with a low maintenance lifestyle in mind.

This stunning designer built home is located in a much sought-after spot of Cascade Gardens.

The home offers the privacy of suburb living whilst also being close to shopping and schools.

Designed with a low maintenance lifestyle in mind and modern quality finishes, this home is flawless.

Featuring multiple living areas, three bathrooms and high ceilings, this immaculately presented home is the perfect choice for a young couple, older couple with no children, or families.

The open design of this modern home means you can view the swimming pool from your bedroom, ensuite, the kitchen, bathroom, TV room, rumpus room and outdoor entertainment area.

Floor to ceiling windows throughout the home let in natural light, making each space in the house feel light and inviting.

The modern and open plan kitchen and dining area look out onto the pool and flows into the entertainment area, creating a natural progression throughout the home

It's a perfect fit for large gatherings, small family dinners and everything in between.

Agent David Bell said the home the quality of the home will be appreciated by any potential buyers.

"It's a very upmarket home, and the finishes are well above what you would normally find in a home," Mr Bell said.

"The quality of the property is what potential buyers are really going to appreciate."

11 Frangipani Court, Norman Gardens

THIS grand home in Norman Gardens has a lot more to it than meets the eye. Nestled in Forest Park on Frangipani Drive, this home is four bedroom, two bathroom and has five garage spaces.

From the outside, the home is architecturally designed with angled roofing and front features walls. It is set on 968sqm on a fully-fenced block.

Outside also boosts a large Colorbond shed which is eight by nine metres and four metres to the eaves, all powered and insulated. There is enough room for four cars with mezzanine storage and side access.

In the double lock-up garage, there is more storage with seamless flooring

The property has been built by one of the Rocky's highest acclaimed builders, Robin Bentley of Bentley Builders.

Adaptability to support large families was a key element in the highly functional modern floor plan.

High nine foot (2.7m) ceilings flow through the home to suit the Central Queensland climate, and there is also ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning.

The kitchen is jaw-dropping from the moment you walk in. It has been designed to be stylish and modern with a monochrome black and white theme. Top quality stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop have been installed along with and light-up display cabinets. A real stand-out feature is the Caesarstone island bench with a breakfast bar on one side.

The dining room and the open area flows on to the outdoor entertainment area. The patio is accessed through sliding doors and it leads to timber decking under cover, with a fan and lighting. A barbecue has also been installed and set into the wall, with ample bench space for preparing food.

Jason Rayner of Mr Real Estate described this property as "top end", one for people who are looking for that bit extra.

"High profile people and executives will love it all right down to the sprinkler system," he said.

"It has all the latest and greatest.

"It is a house of grand proportion and magnificent surrounds."

6 Gus Moore ST, Yeppoon

THIS stunning showcase home is one that definitely captures the eye and is sure to be in hot demand when it goes to auction next month.

Nestled on a hill just off Farnborough Road in a prestige circle on 771sqm, words struggle to describe this incredible home.

With a pop of bold orange colouring, this sleek home is mostly white with black finishes, making it stand out from a distance.

The home has two storeys for living and, on the outside, there are another series of storeys for the infinity pool.

Imagine immersing yourself in the infinity pool as you look out to Farnborough Beach, Keppel Bay and the islands.

When you're not in the pool, there is an expansive deck to sit on with space to entertain guests while taking in the all-encompassing view.

The al fresco deck also has an outdoor kitchen and no expense has been spared with a SMEG barbecue installed.

Inside the home, there is open plan living in the lounge and dining room which opens onto the spacious deck.

The interior is sleek and modern with white walls and glossy tiled flooring.

The lighting is high-class, in keeping with the rest of the home, with hanging light fixtures of various shapes and styles.

The kitchen is large with plenty of room to move around, offering more stunning views.

There is a seating area around the breakfast bar and a display cupboard installed.

The granite bench tops are of the highest quality and so are the SMEG integrated appliances and free standing gas stove.

A large walk-in pantry will store all your needs and more.

A sophisticated splash back makes the room pop and there is a large window near the kitchen sink to capture another angle of the sea.

Ray White Real Estate Yeppoon sales consultant Russell Breach said it was a beautiful home with more features than you could count.

He said the owners had spent quite a lot of money on the fit-out with many of the internal fixtures imported.

"It is one of the best I have seen in a long time in terms of the fit-out, construction and the interior decor," Mr Breach said. "Very private, very short walk to the beach.

"The views to the beach are stunning because it is set so high with good elevation, you can see the Stockyard on a clear day.

"They have put a lot of thought and heart and soul into that home."

48 Oxley Dr, Glenlee

LIVING the idyllic country lifestyle with all the suburban perks is usually unheard of for Rockhampton properties.

Yet one ranch-style home, fit for thousands of acres of land, sits quietly tucked in the back streets of Glenlee in proximity to all the services Rocky has to offer.

The magnificent Garth Chapman home on Oxley Dr sits on five acres of vast land, ticking all the lifestyle boxes.

Raine and Horne principal, Joseph Ireland, says having the best of both worlds on this 10-year-old property is one of a kind.

"The property has all council services available with town water, school bus pick-up and all the perks of a residential address," he said.

The spacious floor plan has almost 350m sq of living space with polished floors extending into each area boasting 9ft ceilings.

Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of car spaces, Mr Ireland said the home was spacious enough to be enjoyed by a large family.

He said the well-equipped kitchen would make catering for the clan a breeze with plenty of bench and storage space and a walk-in pantry, plus a commercial-style cook top and oven.

Mr Ireland says the magnificent rotunda covering the deck was a perfect setting for large families to gather and entertain.

"It's spacious and designed to catch cooling breezes so this outdoor room is perfect for hosting guests or just relaxing and taking in the beautiful countryside," he said.

12 Wheatcroft Street, The Range

ELEGANT, prestigious and detailed doesn't even begin to describe today's House of the Week - 12 Wheatcroft St in The Range.

Set on a luxurious block, this colonial style home sits on a huge 1,214m2 block.

Ray White Rockhampton sales associate, Riley Neaton, said the home is one of a kind.

"It's a beautifully restored, colonial style home with press metal," he said.

"There is a lot of hand-crafted timber on the property.

"It's immaculate, nothing needs to be done."

The previous owner has had the property for about 15 years and did the work over time.

"She did it how she would like it but keeping the history of the house and the character," Mr Neaton said.

The flowing floor plan offers both outdoor and indoor living with many areas for entertaining guests.

The rear of the home widens through timber bi-fold doors onto a spacious verandah with glass decking.

The glass decking then leads to the resort style pool, which has a well-established garden feature area.

Towards the back there is a timber area with enough space for a large lounge or even table and chairs.

The sight of the pool will make you forget the world and feel like you are holidaying at home.

The home is filled with four generous sized bedrooms.

The master bedroom hosts a large dressing room, and ensuite which has a spa bath and an office that overlooks the pool.

The kitchen is breathtaking with luxury and style.

51 Glencoe Street, The Range

TWO HOUSES.

Two very different from one another, but both situated on Rocky's most prestigious suburb, The Range.

Immaculately presented, 51 Glencoe Street boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is situated on a more than spacious block.

The home is set on a rare lot of land with 1,583sq m there is more than enough room for the family to run around on.

"It's got great side access, electronic gates, great frontage," Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Rockhampton agent Penny Keating said.

"It's very flat and there is a lot of the property you don't see from the street."

"We do see them but they are becoming rarer," Ms Keating said.

"It is unusual for people coming to Rockhampton to see such beautiful homes on such a large block."

The gardens and lawn have been professionally landscaped with regular upkeep.

Around the back, there is a secret garden, perfect for sitting in to enjoy a morning or afternoon tea.

Electronic gates have been installed allowing for the property to be "tidy and secure".

The one of a kind home is built on a gently sloped hill, as the home goes from high at the front and low in the back.

"So you can grow old there and not have to worry," Ms Keating said.

This high location creates a constant breeze in the home, with a light and airy flow.

The wrap around covered veranda behind French doors providing ample room for all year round entertaining.

It also provides a great vantage point for looking over the city and the landscape of the Berserker mountains by day and twinkling lights by night.

There is flat access from the home to the garage which itself has room for two large four-wheel drives and space leftover for storage.

The size of the land is one it's biggest selling points.

Coming off Agnes street, Glencoe st is highly sought after.

"It's a great suburb, eastern slopes of The Range," Ms Keating.

"It's a great street people want to be in.

"Close to the Grammar schools, close to the Allenstown shops.

"You can walk everywhere and with a versatile timetable at school now it's handy."

23 Bartlem Street, Yeppoon

IMAGINE waking up each day to look out your window and see the picturesque views of the magical Capricorn Coast before your eyes.

The expansive, modern residence of 23 Bartlem St, Yeppoon will be auctioned this Saturday and is a unique home sure to be snatched up.

The prestigious, architecturally designed home has it all when it comes to location, lifestyle and quality.

With three levels, the home is wrapped with glass windows that capture the breathtaking ocean views of Corio Bay to the north, Yeppoon to the south, and the Keppel Islands to the east.

The top level still looks out to the divine sea landscapes with an open living plan of the massive bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe area, sunken lounge, gymnasium and office.

An open-style modern bathroom is also on the top level with a double shower and spa-pool that provides the ultimate vantage point for taking in the scenery

On the main central level, a wide, slate tiled breezeway entrance paves the way into an expansive open-plan granite floored living, dining room and kitchen. The glossy and sleek kitchen has a steel benchtop with an abundance of bench space, an extremely generous butler's pantry and a bar area.

This floor also contains a striking powder room and laundry.

The front patio has front glass decking with spectacular views. Around the back, a rear outdoor area is nestled in a rainforest garden with timber decking, allowing for al fresco dining and entertaining with guests.

Down on the ground level, another separate living area is tucked away with a full kitchen and bathroom.

Through sliding doors, two queen sized bedrooms open to an entertaining area with a swimming pool, lush rolling lawns and more of the remarkable coastal view which never tires.

The ground level also has a separate, self-contained residence with a living room, dining room and kitchen, shower room and two queen-sized rooms.