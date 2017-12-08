8 patients treated after 4-car Bruce Hwy crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton today.

1.20PM: EIGHT patients were treated and one taken to the Rockhampton Hospital after four vehicles crashed on the Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the patient was taken in a stable condition, while seven others declined transport.

The Queensland Police Service were on scene to shut down one lane following the crash about 11.50am.

The QPS report the scene is now clear and traffic is flowing through.

The QAS could not provide further patient details, ages or genders of those involved.

