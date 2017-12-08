Menu
8 patients treated after 4-car Bruce Hwy crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a four-car crash on the Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton today.
Amber Hooker
by

1.20PM: EIGHT patients were treated and one taken to the Rockhampton Hospital after four vehicles crashed on the Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the patient was taken in a stable condition, while seven others declined transport.

The Queensland Police Service were on scene to shut down one lane following the crash about 11.50am.

The QPS report the scene is now clear and traffic is flowing through.

The QAS could not provide further patient details, ages or genders of those involved.

12.30PM: PARAMEDICS are assessing a number of patients on scene of a reported four-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called about 11.50am to attend the crash on the Bruce Hwy near the Emmaus College.

A spokesman said at this time no one is reported to be injured or transported.

The Queensland Police Service are on scene conducting traffic control, with one lane blocked flowing southbound.

More details to come.

11.55AM: Emergency services are heading to a three-vehicle accident outside a school on the Bruce Hwy in North Rockhampton.

The crash happened on the south-bound lanes on Yaamba Rd near Emmaus College.

Early reports from the scene indicate no serious injuries at this time but traffic was believed to be blocked.

More to follow.

