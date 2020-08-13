80+ PHOTOS: Aaron Payne Cup Round 3 recap

Jake McAuliffe from Ignatius Park College takes down Arthur Miller-Stephens as Ignatius Park College goes head to head with The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Jake McAuliffe from Ignatius Park College takes down Arthur Miller-Stephens as Ignatius Park College goes head to head with The Cathedral College in the Aaron Payne Cup. Picture: Alix Sweeney

FORMLINES are becoming relevant and the contenders are slowly separating themselves from the pretenders.

Round 3 of the Aaron Payne Cup promised and produced some top-tier schoolboys rugby league this week.

Here is your bite-sized recap of all the action.

Mackay State High School v Ignatius Park College

A massive boilover loomed as Mackay SHS winger Dawson Harch crossed for his second try to put the visitors up 8-6 early in the second half.

But it was all one-way traffic from then on, as Ignatius Park piled on 36 unanswered points.

Mackay coach Rowan Graham can take heart in his side’s first half performance against a very good side in Iggy Park – but he will need to address the second-half fade-outs, which have cost them in the past two weeks.

WATCH: Mackay SHS’s ‘nearly’ day against Iggy Park

IGNATIUS PARK COLLEGE 42 (Pegoraro, Rolf, Knox, Vailailo, Hampton, Bourke, Duffy; goals Duffy 7) d MACKAY STATE HIGH SCHOOL 8 (Harch 2)

Kirwan State High School defeated The Cathedral College 46-28 in the Aaron Payne Cup at Leprechaun Park in Mackay. Kirwan celebrates a second half try. Photo: Callum Dick

Kirwan State High School v The Cathedral College

It was billed as the biggest game of the Aaron Payne Cup season so far, but early on it looked to be anything but.

Kirwan put the foot down early, racing to a 24-0 lead after 20 minutes and shocking the previously unflappable TCC.

The Rockhampton school responded after halftime and three consecutive second-half tries returned the scoreline to a respectable 46-28 final.

Kirwan coach Todd Wilson said it was the most points his side had leaked in recent memory – but he couldn’t be unhappy with the dominant display of attacking footy against their most likely finals rival.

WATCH: The Cathedral College v Kirwan State High School

KIRWAN HIGH 46 (Jesse Yallop 2, Jeremiah Nanai 2, Max Hayley, Tyreece Woods, Manihi Maurangi, Jayk Gwydir tries; Harley Taylor 7/8 goals) d THE CATHEDRAL COLLEGE 28 (Kurtis Farr 2, Jesua Geiger, Tyler Conroy, Germaine Bulsey tries; Ben Geiger 4/5 goals)

St Patrick’s College, Mackay v St Brendan’s College, Yeppoon

After being held to nil against TCC and Kirwan in the opening two rounds, St Pat’s was desperate to put points on the board when they hit the road to face St Brendan’s College.

They took a 14-0 lead into halftime and clung to that total as the hosts fought back in the second half.

It was St Pat’s coach Chad Buckby’s first win over St Brendan’s in his five years at the helm.

WATCH: Finally! St Pat’s defy history in big Payne Cup win

ST PATRICK’S COLLEGE 14 (Hugh Arthur, Brady Hazeldein tries; Bailey Black 2 goals, 1 penalty) d ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE 10 (Harry Gray, Ilami Buli tries; Jye Marriott goal)