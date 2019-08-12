800 attempts to restore relationship with girlfriend

A YOUNG man trying to repair a broken relationship breached a court order by calling his former partner 100 times and messaging her more than 700 times in seven weeks.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the offending took place between June 2 and July 21 with the messages sent via SMS, Facebook Messenger and Snapchat.

He said when police spoke with the defendant, he told them the couple wanted the no-contact condition on the order removed and his former partner had submitted the application.

Sen Constable Rumford said the defendant told police he thought it was fine to contact his former partner as she was replying.

The court was told the woman had relocated south for university and the relationship was now over.

The apprentice electrician was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.