800 rowers in Rocky for Qld Schools Championships

RARING TO GO: Rockhampton Grammar's Laura Sypher and Anna Mactaggart will be among the hundreds of rowers competing at this weekend's state schools championships.

RARING TO GO: Rockhampton Grammar's Laura Sypher and Anna Mactaggart will be among the hundreds of rowers competing at this weekend's state schools championships. Allan Reinikka ROK170918arowing3

ROWING: Rockhampton's Fitzroy River and surrounds will be a hive of activity as the Queensland Schools Rowing Championships get under way on Saturday.

Close to 800 rowers from 60 schools across Queensland, as well as competitors from New Zealand, will take part in the three-day event.

Competition starts at 7am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the main finals from 1pm on Sunday and Monday.

Rockhampton Grammar School will have 47 rowers in action, and head rowing coach John Smyth is expecting a strong showing from the talented contingent.

"Our rowers have been doing a good job; they're well prepared so we're looking forward to some good results,” he said.

"We've probably got contenders in both boys and girls all the way through from Year 8 to Year 12.

RGS rower Isabella Woods Allan Reinikka ROK170918arowing1

"We'll look to be led by our seniors. They've been in the program for five years now and certainly they have aspirations of coming away with some medals so hopefully we'll see some good things out of them.

"We feel pretty confident in lots of different age groups and events but we know everyone's going to have to be at their best.”

Smyth said under-17 girls Grace Sypher (who won two medals at the national championships in March) and Keeley Dunne could well be among the medals but theirs was a hotly contested cohort.

Grammar's team, finalised in August, has since embarked on an intensive training program, building from steady aerobic work to sprint pieces.

Smyth said the GPS and BSRA schools were traditionally consistent performers but the regions were also strong in certain pockets.

"We'd be looking to beat some of those big Brisbane programs but that's what is so good about this event - the competition really comes from all over,” he said.

"Last year we came away with five medals in total and I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to come away with the equivalent or better.

"I think it's very possible that we could, but it all comes down to how well they perform on the day and how the competition has prepared and what they bring.”