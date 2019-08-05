800sqm of footpath beautified in Clermont

EIGHT hundred square metres of footpath has been demolished and replaced in Clermont with a concrete and charcoal upgrade undertaken.

Combined with an exposed honey-coloured aggregate, the pedestrian-friendly surface was made possible from funding provided by the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program.

The works comprised of the eastern corner of Capella and Daintree streets at the Post Office, the western side of Capella Street between Hershel to Daintree streets and an accessibility ramp at Rose Harris Park.

Mayor of Isaac Region Anne Baker said the upgrade of the footpath came following community feedback in 2018.

"Capella Street is the commercial activity centre of Clermont,” Cr Baker said.

"The community feedback allowed us to see what people considered the areas most in need of improvement and to design the surface to suit their needs.”

Local Government Minister, Stirling Hinchliffe said Works For Queensland had a great track record of kick-starting jobs and investment in the Isaac region, with the council benefiting from $4.96million over three rounds of the program.

"The (State) Government will continue to work with Isaac Regional Council to deliver new infrastructure that supports employment in the local community,” he said.

Cr Lyn Jones thanked the community for their patience and input with the footpath.

"The footpath was upgraded for safety and aesthetic reasons, while minimising disruption to the affected businesses and customers,” Cr Jones said.

Cr Baker said the upgrade was only made possible through the W4Q program.

"Thank you to the Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe and the (State) Government for contributing $400,000 towards the project,” she said.

"The works significantly improve the amenity of our beautiful town.”