Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The barrage on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton's city centre
The barrage on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton's city centre
News

$80k spent to raise the barrage

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE controversial Fitzroy River barrage gate-raising project is moving along.

The latest update published in the monthly Airport, Water and Waste Committee report reveals the Failure Impact Assessment and Feasibility Report is complete with a detailed design.

With the Queensland Government’s approvals process under way, $78,576 of the project’s $200,000 allocation has been spent so far.

It is estimated the project will be completed by December next year.

With the barrage gates and parts of the structure raised 0.5m, an extra 10,000ML of water could be stored above the current operating level.

The extra 10,000ML would not provide Rockhampton with an increase to its current 50,000 ML allocation, but increasing the storage volume would reduce the chance of the storage dropping beneath accessible levels in a dry year – before the community could use all of its annual allocation.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has previously told The Morning Bulletin that residents and landholders should not be concerned about any extra flood inundation.

fitzroy river fitzroy river barrage rockhampton floods water
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bin service to be expanded to rural areas

    premium_icon Bin service to be expanded to rural areas

    News The service comes at a cost of $430 per annum. Landholders can decide if they would like to opt in.

    Wehlow horse returns positives

    premium_icon Wehlow horse returns positives

    News JARED Wehlow is the latest Rockhampton horse trainer to be summonsed to appear at a...

    Costigan in Rocky to drum up support

    premium_icon Costigan in Rocky to drum up support

    News RENEGADE MP Jason Costigan will touch down in Rockhampton on Thursday as part of...

    Hidden gem takes home People’s Choice Award

    premium_icon Hidden gem takes home People’s Choice Award

    News You will never guess who beat out 47 local businesses to take home the title at the...