$80k spent to raise the barrage

The barrage on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton's city centre

THE controversial Fitzroy River barrage gate-raising project is moving along.

The latest update published in the monthly Airport, Water and Waste Committee report reveals the Failure Impact Assessment and Feasibility Report is complete with a detailed design.

With the Queensland Government’s approvals process under way, $78,576 of the project’s $200,000 allocation has been spent so far.

It is estimated the project will be completed by December next year.

With the barrage gates and parts of the structure raised 0.5m, an extra 10,000ML of water could be stored above the current operating level.

The extra 10,000ML would not provide Rockhampton with an increase to its current 50,000 ML allocation, but increasing the storage volume would reduce the chance of the storage dropping beneath accessible levels in a dry year – before the community could use all of its annual allocation.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has previously told The Morning Bulletin that residents and landholders should not be concerned about any extra flood inundation.