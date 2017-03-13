$820K Feez St project gets under way

ARGUABLY Rockhampton's busiest roundabout is about to become a lot safer, particularly for cyclists.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has teamed up with Rockhampton Regional Council to deliver an $820,000 upgrade to the Feez St roundabout.

TMR has provided RRC with $412,300 in funding through the 2017 Cycle Network Grants Program to upgrade the Moores Creek Rd cycleway.

A TMR spokesperson said a major component of the upgrade is an underpass that will be built beneath Kerrigan St adjacent to the Feez St roundabout.

"To link with the new underpass, more than 150m of new pathway will be built in addition to upgrades to more than 800m of existing pedestrian and cycle paths between Norman Rd and Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway),” the spokesperson said.

"Moores Creek Rd is identified as part of Rockhampton's Principal Cycle Network, connecting the city centre with North Rockhampton and servicing a number of schools, shopping centres and sporting and recreational facilities.

"Rockhampton Regional Council, who joint-funded the project, will manage the construction with works expected to be completed in late 2017.”

Chair of RRC's Infrastructure Committee Tony Williams said work at the major intersection had already begun.

"Council is also partnering with the State Government on the Moores Creek Rd and Norman Rd Cycling projects, which have recently commenced and the Kerrigan Street Underpass project due to commence in June,” Cr Williams said.

The commencement of the Feez St and Moores Creek Rd cycleway upgrade project comes after RRC and the State Government last week officially opened the $1.24 million North St Bicycle Lane project which was funded through the Cycle Network Grants Program.

Cr Williams said the Feez St intersection upgrade was just one of the projects RRC was working with the State Government to deliver.

"As well as delivering on-road cycling facilities, council, with State Government assistance, will deliver numerous mountain bike trails at the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve,” he said.