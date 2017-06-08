$82M Adani contract prompts Austrak Rocky jobs boom

CONTRACT SECURED: Aerial view of the Rockhampton yard of Austrak, the local company that won the tender to supply sleepers for the rail line.

CONNECTING a rail line from Adani's Carmichael mine-site to the Queensland Rail network is a big job.

A job which requires a peak workforce of 1350 to construct the 185km rail line.

And it's local businesses which have received the first look in, with the Adani Carmichael mine finally being given the green light on Tuesday.

Local Parkhurst business Austrak was announced last week as the winning tender to supply concrete sleepers for the rail line.

The local sleepers that will be used on the Adani rail line. Contributed

The contract, worth $82 million, comes as a coup for the local business, with workforce numbers set to soar over the next year and a half.

Austrak general manager Murray Adams (pictured) said they could confirm the employment numbers earlier released by Adani.

"Austrak currently employs approximately 30 people and expects that to increase to at least 80 for around 16-18 months," he said.

In addition to the growth of 50 positions, the local company expects there would be around 30 downstream jobs in companies supplying materials and logistics.

Mr Adams welcomed the announcement and said he was excited by the opportunity to work on the significant project.

"Austrak is the largest concrete sleeper manufacturer and supplier in Australia and has been a part of the Rockhampton community for almost 25 years," he said.

"This contract will see additional rosters and shifts added in the factory, which will have a big impact on local wages."

Mayor Margaret Strelow also expressed her excitement over the tender, saying the contract demonstrated Adani's support for the region.

"We've already seen Adani support our region in announcing an $82 million contract with Austrak for concrete sleepers for the rail line and I am confident that this is only the beginning of more benefits for Rockhampton," she said.