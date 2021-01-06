‘83mm in an hour’: Warning for very dangerous storms

'Very dangerous' thunderstorms are menacing the southeast, bringing intense rainfall and sparking warnings of the possibility of life-threatening flash flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 6.25 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Ipswich, Crows Nest, the area north of Kingaroy and the area southwest of Esk.

They are forecast to affect Esk, Kingaroy and the area between Boonah and Beaudesert by 6.55 pm and the area south of Esk, the area west of Kilcoy and the area northeast of Kingaroy by 7.25 pm.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Slow-moving storms west of Brisbane are producing very dangerous conditions, with a warning for the possibility of life-threatening flash flooding.

Falls of 83mm have been recorded at Beaudesert in the hour to 5.30pm, with falls of 57mm near Laidley and 68mm at Highfields, north of Toowoomba, in the same time period.

Storms are also occurring in other parts of the state, from the far north to the central west.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Locations which may be affected include Toowoomba, Brisbane, Kingaroy, Ipswich, Lowood and Nanango.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central West district.

Locations which may be affected include Barcaldine, Blackall, Evesham Station, Aramac, Muttaburra and Corfield.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands district. Locations which may be affected include Port Douglas, Mossman, Daintree Village, and Oak Beach and Julatten.

A warning for severe thunderstorms for parts of the Maranoa and Warrego has been cancelled.

Heavy falls have been recorded at Biddenham, west of Augathella, which recorded 41mm in 30 minutes, and 46mm in 30 minutes at Mount Pisgah, south-west of Emerald.

It comes as the state's north continues to be inundated with the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Imogen.

The warning area extends across much of the state.

More than 240mm fell around Ingham in the six hours to 11am, causing the temporary closure of the Bruce Highway to the north and south of the town.

Fourteen flood warnings remain in place across the state.

Earlier today, meteorologist Pieter Claassen said a trough separate to Imogen was moving through the west of the state and would intensify this afternoon.

"We'd be seeing that system make its ways to the southeast corner around the early evening on Wednesday, with thunderstorms possible to follow suit," Mr Claassen said.

"We could see isolated falls in excess of 60-80mm plus.

Mcilwraith street in Ingham after torrential rain struck the Hinchinbrook Shire on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Cameron Bates

"We should expect those falls to hang around overnight and even early into Thursday, though we shouldn't expect prolonged thunder activity."

Originally published as '83mm in an hour': Warning for very dangerous storms