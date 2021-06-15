$85K shade shelter installed at North Rocky park

Construction of an $85,000 shade shelter by Rockhampton Regional Council at Church Park in Park Avenue is now complete.

Parks, Sport and Public Spaces Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the structure complemented the natural shade in the park.

“The trees already provide some lovely shade at Church Park, but we wanted to fill a few gaps over the play area, and the 24m by 7m structure does this nicely,” she said.

Divisional councillor Donna Kirkland said the shelter would be a hit with families.

“We have some wonderful parks in our area but this structure makes Church Park even better, with children able to stay sun safe while playing, exploring, and imagining their way around the equipment,” she said.

“The park has been closed for the past couple of weeks during the installation, so we would like to thank the community for their patience while this work was carried out.”