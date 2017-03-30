86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

FLOOD maps reveal a stunning 86 Rockhampton streets are expected to go under water next Friday.
Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group chair Councillor Tony William said, based on current forecasts, the Fitzroy at Rockhampton will reach a major flood level of 8.5m.
Cr Tony Williams said the group is working determine exactly what house would flood, but he referred people to these flood maps below.
"It's a benefit because we have time to prepare," he said. "Every flood is different, and it flood differently in different areas as things change."
The 8.5m major flood level could still rise, closing the airport if it reaches 8.8m.
But based on current maps, these streets will flood when the Fitzroy at Rockhampton reaches 8.5m next Friday.
For some, only part of the street will submerge. But for others, they are completely going under.
There may be many more streets that flood at the 8.5m level.
14 streets at Koongal
Grubb St
Willamson St
Thozet Rd
Lakes Creek Rd
Rustic St
Joiner St
Bryant St
Tuck St
Peter St
Hallet St
Witt St
Water St
Dean St
22 streets at Allenstown and Depot Hill
Gladstone Rd
Derby St
East St
Bolsover St
Wood St
Arthur St
Kent St
Denison St
George Lane
Campbell St
Carr St
O'Connell St
Kent Lane
Broadway
Wharf St
East Lane
Jane St
Quay St Exit
West St
Elizabeth St
Bartlem St
Victoria St
14 streets at Park Avenue and Kawana
Wattle St
Werner St
Thompson St
Glenmore Rd
Kluver St
Highway St
Richard Rd
Parris St
Farm St
York St
Haynes St
Griffith St
Maloney St
Alexandra St
7 streets at Berserker
Marcee St
Bridge St
Bernard St
Charles St
Lucas St
Burnett St
Elphistone St
WARNING | Latest flood warning from Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group
20 streets at Pink Lily
Quarter Park Rd
Martin Rd
Dargel Rd
Milner Rd
Kahl Rd
Pink Lily St
Osborne Rd
Von Allmen Rd
Edmistone Rd
Six Mile Rd
Edwards Rd
Old Nine Mile Rd
Nerimbera:
Barkers Rd
Burdekin Rd
Emu Park Rd
Stenhouse Rd
Dillon Lane
Nerimbera Rd
Rockhampton Emu Park Rd
The Common
Entire area
Other roads:
Old Capricorn Hwy
Old Bruce Hwy
Old Port Curtis Rd
Port Curtis Rd
Old Bruce Hwy South
Bruce Hwy
Bate Lane
Bowlin Rd