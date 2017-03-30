29°
86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

Luke J Mortimer
| 30th Mar 2017 4:26 PM Updated: 5:56 PM
A Depot Hill resident helps his neighbour move goods including a plasma TV out of a Wood Street house expected to be inundated as the Fitzroy River passes the 8.1 Meter mark in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK301210-flood-c7
A Depot Hill resident helps his neighbour move goods including a plasma TV out of a Wood Street house expected to be inundated as the Fitzroy River passes the 8.1 Meter mark in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK301210-flood-c7 Chris Ison

FLOOD maps reveal a stunning 86 Rockhampton streets are expected to go under water next Friday.

Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group chair Councillor Tony William said, based on current forecasts, the Fitzroy at Rockhampton will reach a major flood level of 8.5m.

Cr Tony Williams said the group is working determine exactly what house would flood, but he referred people to these flood maps below. 

"It's a benefit because we have time to prepare," he said. "Every flood is different, and it flood differently in different areas as things change."

FLOOD ALERT: Flood levels in the Fitzroy at Rockhampton.
The 8.5m major flood level could still rise, closing the airport if it reaches 8.8m. 

But based on current maps, these streets will flood when the Fitzroy at Rockhampton reaches 8.5m next Friday.

For some, only part of the street will submerge. But for others, they are completely going under.

There may be many more streets that flood at the 8.5m level.  

14 streets at Koongal

Grubb St

Willamson St

Thozet Rd

Lakes Creek Rd

Rustic St

Joiner St

Bryant St

Tuck St

Peter St

Hallet St

Witt St

Water St

Dean St

Flood map of Park Avenue and Kawana.
22 streets at Allenstown and Depot Hill

Gladstone Rd

Derby St

East St

Bolsover St

Wood St

Arthur St

Kent St

Denison St

George Lane

Campbell St

Carr St

O'Connell St

Kent Lane

Broadway

Wharf St

East Lane

Jane St

Quay St Exit

West St

Elizabeth St

Bartlem St

Victoria St

Flood map of Allenstown and Depot Hill.
14 streets at Park Avenue and Kawana  

Wattle St

Werner St

Thompson St

Glenmore Rd

Kluver St

Highway St

Richard Rd

Parris St

Farm St

York St

Haynes St

Griffith St

Maloney St

Alexandra St

Flood map of Park Avenue and Kawana.
7 streets at Berserker

Marcee St

Bridge St

Bernard St

Charles St

Lucas St

Burnett St

Elphistone St

WARNING | Latest flood warning from Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group

20 streets at Pink Lily

Quarter Park Rd

Martin Rd

Dargel Rd

Milner Rd

Kahl Rd

Pink Lily St

Osborne Rd

Von Allmen Rd

Edmistone Rd

Six Mile Rd

Edwards Rd

Old Nine Mile Rd

Nerimbera:

Barkers Rd

Burdekin Rd

Emu Park Rd

Stenhouse Rd

Dillon Lane

Nerimbera Rd

Rockhampton Emu Park Rd

The Common

Entire area

Other roads:

Old Capricorn Hwy

Old Bruce Hwy

Old Port Curtis Rd

Port Curtis Rd

Old Bruce Hwy South

Bruce Hwy

Bate Lane

Bowlin Rd

Topics:  cyclone debbie wildweather

86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

FLOOD maps reveal these 86 Rockhampton streets are expected to go under water next Friday.

