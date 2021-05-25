Menu
A family has been left devastated after Cooper Onyett drowned while on school camp in southwest Victoria last week.
News

8yo boy drowns on first school camp

by Anthony Piovesan
25th May 2021 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM

A family is devastated after a little boy drowned while on school camp in southwest Victoria last week.

Cooper Onyett died at the Belfast Aquatics pool in Port Fairy on Friday at his first overnight school camp.

A GoFundMe page set up after the eight-year-old’s death has since raised almost $90,000 in just three days.

Family member Tennielle Onyett paid tribute to Cooper in an emotional message on Facebook.

“This wasn’t how your life was meant to go. This wasn’t how your story was meant to end. You had so much left to do. So much left to achieve. So much left to give,” she wrote.

“I hadn’t had a chance to teach you how to drive the Polaris yet. Jett hadn’t taught you how to mow the paddocks!

“The world hadn’t even seen the half of you yet. Nothing anyone can say will ever be able to take away the pain.”

Cooper Onyett died at his first overnight school camp.
The pool has been closed since Friday.

In a statement, Belfast Aquatics committee of management chairperson Anne McIlroy said: “On behalf of the management committee at Belfast Aquatics, we send our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the boy who tragically lost his life on Friday while swimming at our pool.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone, and as a committee we are rallying around the staff at Belfast Aquatics who are inconsolable about what has occurred.

“Counselling sessions are being held today for both the pool staff and members of the public who were at the pool at the time of this tragic accident.”

The coroner is investigating.

Originally published as 8yo boy drowns on first school camp

