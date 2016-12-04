38°
9 Field Ambulance officers reunite

4th Dec 2016 10:00 AM
REUNITED: Lieutenant Len Stevens (retired) and Captain Michael Delaney cut the celebration cake at the 100 Years of Service Commemorative Reunion for 9 Field Ambulance on Saturday night.
REUNITED: Lieutenant Len Stevens (retired) and Captain Michael Delaney cut the celebration cake at the 100 Years of Service Commemorative Reunion for 9 Field Ambulance on Saturday night.

UP to 60 people attended the 9 Field Ambulance reunion on Saturday night.

It turned out a great night with many meeting up for the first time in years.

Lieutenant Len Stevens (retired) and Captain Michael Delaney cut the celebration cake at the 100 Years of Service Commemorative Reunion for 9 Field Ambulance on Saturday night.

Len Stevens was one of the first to join 9 Field Ambulance, CMF, in 1953 after completing his National Service Training.

Captain Delaney is a long serving Army Reserve office, having joined 9 field Ambulance 41 years ago.

60 people enjoyed each others company, travelling from Atherton, Mackay and Toowoomba and local towns, many meeting up again for the first time in years."

