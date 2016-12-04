9 Field Ambulance officers reunite

REUNITED: Lieutenant Len Stevens (retired) and Captain Michael Delaney cut the celebration cake at the 100 Years of Service Commemorative Reunion for 9 Field Ambulance on Saturday night.

UP to 60 people attended the 9 Field Ambulance reunion on Saturday night.

It turned out a great night with many meeting up for the first time in years.

Len Stevens was one of the first to join 9 Field Ambulance, CMF, in 1953 after completing his National Service Training.

Captain Delaney is a long serving Army Reserve office, having joined 9 field Ambulance 41 years ago.

travelling from Atherton, Mackay and Toowoomba and local towns,