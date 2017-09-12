90% of Rocky's cars that are broken into are unlocked

Snr Sgt Ashley Hull talks property crime and what residents can do to protect themselves from becoming victims of car break-ins.

IN Rockhampton over 90% of cars that are broken into have not been locked.

Now police are reminding the people of Central Queensland of the best ways to avoid property crime.

Rockhampton officer Snr Sgt Ashley Hull said while property crime hasn't been too bad in the last month he still wanted to get the message out about how important it is to lock your car.

"We still find that over 90% of our cars that are broken into haven't been locked.

"We think that one of the big contributing reasons to people not locking their car is complacency and they don't understand the risks.”

Snr Sgt Hull said most people believed their car was at greatest risk at being broken into at a shopping centre or public car park.

"The reality is that (car parks) is where they least likely to be broken into,” he said.

"We know they take care in these places because we send our volunteers out to check vehicle security and we find in those places only between 3 to 6% of cars are unlocked.

"The reality is the place your car is most likely to get broken into is at home or on streets. We know between 30 and 35% on streets aren't locked.”