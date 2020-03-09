Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young riders join in the fun at the Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club club day on Sunday. Photos by Terry Hill.
Young riders join in the fun at the Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club club day on Sunday. Photos by Terry Hill.
Sport

90+ PHOTOS: Motocross club day attracts new riders

Timothy Cox
9th Mar 2020 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG riders took to the dirt during the Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club’s first club day of 2020 at the weekend.

About 100 people took part in the event at Mosquito Creek on Sunday.

Photos
View Gallery

Club secretary Nicole Corney said improvements to the track had helped attract riders old and new.

“The day was really awesome,” she said. “The new track changes brought a lot of riders in.

“We’ve got bigger and better obstacles, tons of dirt put on the track, and 12 bikes across going together.

“We had people who haven’t been members of the club for six years re-enter. Really cool to see.”

The Motorcycle Club’s next event, at which 300 riders are expected, will be the CQMX Round on April 4 and 5.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: search for weapon continues after gunman CBD arrest

        premium_icon UPDATE: search for weapon continues after gunman CBD arrest

        Breaking Police wearing bulletproof vests have converged on the area.

        Shovels to hit dirt on the Rookwood Weir project

        premium_icon Shovels to hit dirt on the Rookwood Weir project

        News THE next stage of Central Queensland’s $352 million Rookwood Weir project will...

        UPDATE: Police detail 'opportunistic' Stockland stabbing

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police detail 'opportunistic' Stockland stabbing

        News Woman allegedly stabbed after denying robber cigarettes and phone

        Celebrating women: Female artists come together in the name of art

        premium_icon Celebrating women: Female artists come together in the name of...

        News GALA Gallery hosts breakfast and artist talk in honour of QLD Women’s Week