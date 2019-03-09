Tinder disaster date ends up in court

A SCORNED doctor who was dumped after a disastrously disappointing sexcapade allegedly hammered her Tinder lover with abuse and intimidation for months, declaring: "I'm not going to take this lying down."

For the first time more than 9000 chilling text messages allegedly sent by stalker radiologist Denise Lee over eight months to her former date Matthew Holberton can be revealed by The Saturday Telegraph, after they were tendered as evidence in the trial.

Prosecutors say the couple hooked up briefly in September 2015, but things soon turned toxic when Mr Holberton joked she was a "starfish" in bed and the 40-year-old called him a WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) who "can't even admit to a f … and run".

In a string of texts Lee allegedly likened Mr Holberton's lovemaking style to a "jackrabbit" but became more hostile after he said he had "buyer's remorse".

"You damage me, I will do the same to you … I will make you f … king pay for what you did to me," Lee allegedly said.

"You think it's ok to sleep with a girl once, then tell her to piss off over text … I shouldn't be treated like this … I'm not going to take this."

The creepy "psycho" unleashed a relentless campaign of harassment after they broke up, targeting Mr Holberton's friends, family, his new partner and her parents with such viciousness some considered suicide, her trial at Downing Centre Local Court has heard.

It continued until February 2017 when the Darlinghurst woman was charged with six counts of using a carriage service to menace and harass, two counts of contravening a domestic apprehended violence order and two counts of stalking/intimidation with intent to cause physical harm.

In late September Lee allegedly asked her victim: "WHY DID YOU COME UPSTAIRS AND HAVE SEX IF YOU'RE THINKING I'M GOOD BUT NOT GREAT???"

Money was a recurring issue between the pair, with the doctor of Chinese heritage once noting Mr Holberton seemed "pretty peeved that I haven't paid for a meal", while he accused her of being "racist" towards his Japanese ex-girlfriend, court documents show.

Lee is fighting all charges. Her hearing returns to court later this month.

SOME OF THE CHILLING TEXTS

Sept 20, 2015

Denise Lee : "Did I wear you out?"

Matthew Holberton : "You? The starfish? No … lol"

Sept 23

Denise Lee: "WHY DID YOU COME UPSTAIRS AND HAVE SEX IF YOU'RE THINKING I'M GOOD BUT NOT GREAT???" - (multiple identical texts)

Matthew Holberton: "I think your caps lock is broken."

Sept 24

Denise Lee: "You didn't even try to pleasure me … I'm so angry … can't believe I slept with you … I think when a girl asks you to slow down, you should listen. And you shouldn't be going like a jack rabbit. You think it's ok to sleep with a girl once, then tell her to piss off over text … regardless of how bad the sex was, I shouldn't be treated like this … I'm not going to take this lying down."

Sept 25

Matthew Holberton: "I officially never want to talk to or see you again."

Denise Lee: "Never heard that before"

Matthew Holberton: "Please stop texting me … find someone else. Be happy … I just want to be left alone … I'm not your type clearly … find a Sydneysider from the eastern suburbs ok … I'm anti snob."

Sept 30

Denise Lee: "What a sleazebag you turned out to be. You're not going to get away with it. You're not good enough in bed to get away with that sort of behaviour. too bad you had no idea what to do … oh and PS. Lifting me up and trying to carry me all the time - not sexy. Did you see that in some chick flick you watched? Lame."

Oct 1

Denise Lee: "YOU WERE F … ING USING ME THE WHOLE TIME"

Matthew Holberton: "We tried but we don't have enough chemistry … the reason I don't want to see you now is because of the way you've spoken to me. Haven't you ever heard of buyer's remorse? I didn't ever plan on a f. k and run … I know it looks like that. Have you seen how many text messages you've written? It's a bit "psycho"."

Denise Lee: "Why wasn't I allowed to ride you? Why were you only interested in f. king as quickly as possible? … you took advantage of me …. You'll get your surprise don't worry … the stuff you say is just fake, designed to make yourself sound good. It's very WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) … can't even admit to a f. k and run."

Oct 31/Nov 1

Denise Lee: "I just want to get even now … the nip contacted you on your birthday. So take her out tonight, show her a f. king whale of a time and get her to suck it through a pipette."

Matthew Holberton: "So disgusting. I never knew you were this racist … you're sick in the head."

Denise Lee: "That's what they love to do … I'm Chinese. We don't like the nips."

Matthew Holberton: You really hate the Japanese. It's disturbing.

Sept 23

Denise Lee: "I think what you said about me seeing you because I want a free feed or f. k is just disgusting … you also seem pretty peeved that I haven't paid for a meal."

Nov 1

Denise Lee: I was planning to take you out for your birthday …. you say we're not at the stage for you to offer to help me with moving but we're at the stage where I should buy you a present. Get f. king real."

Matthew Holberton: I don't want a big present. It's the thought that counts. A funny $2 present often means more … look at this funny book a mate bought me (sends photo of 'Crazy Rich Asians' book)

Denise Lee: "I'm not tight at all if that's what you're suggesting. And you're not my boyfriend. I'm not going to splurge on someone who keeps me at a distance."

Nov 11

Denise Lee: "You damage me, I will do the same to you … I will make you f***king pay for what you did to me."

Matthew Holberton: "Don't blame me for the fact that we didn't work out."

Denise Lee: "You are going to regret f****ing taking me for a ride and being dishonest with me … you are a f***king piece of work and you will get everything you deserve … I'm going to f*** your life up … whatever you value most, I will target. You are going to pay for lying to me … When the sex wasn't to your liking, you immediately went cold. I knew then that you weren't classy or honourable … and you f***ing user I want the money back for dinner the other night, you don't f***ing deserve to be taken out."

Nov 15

Matthew Holberton: "I'm not engaging in this ok."

Denise Lee: "So you're happy to deal with the fallout?"

Matthew Holberton: "Is that a threat? … Please stop contacting me … there is not future for us …. kindly stop texting me."

Denise Lee: "You will be sorry about the fallout, boy is it going to hurt."

Nov 16

Denise Lee: "Well you smug cold arrogant bastard, maybe you will care when you see what the fallout is I know you think I'm bluffing. You'll see … I will get revenge for how you f. ked me over. And you won't know what hit you."

Nov 23

Matthew Holberton: "The fact that you know my parents' names is creepy beyond belief."

Nov 24

Matthew Holberton: "so you're saying you've hacked me? Or got a private investigator? Lol. Creep alert."

Denise Lee: "Nope. Don't need to."

Nov 29

Denise Lee: "The sooner you admit that you are a coward who knew he was deceiving me, the better it will be for everyone."

Matthew Holberton: "What is that supposed to mean? … stop please."

Denise Lee: "You can't do that to people."

Matthew Holberton: "Don't you understand stop."

Denise Lee: "That's not how the world works."

Matthew Holberton: "You're such a manipulative control freak. Just leave me alone."

Denise Lee: "You need to be taught a few lessons. And I will be getting revenge … If I really wanted you dead, you think I would need to do that myself?"

Dec 10

Matthew Holberton: "It's creepy beyond belief that you have tried to work out where I live."

Denise Lee: "Then let me make it up to you."

Matthew Holberton: "What you're doing is stalking me. Harassing me … you Googled my ex."

Denise Lee: "I would never hurt you physically."

Matthew Holberton: "You already have. You hit me. You attacked me. Why would I want to meet someone who has told me she hates me and wants to ruin my life?"

Denise Lee: "If I wanted that I don't need to get my hands dirty."

Dec 17

Denise Lee: "Are you looking forward to all of your surprise Xmas presents? Keep it up, you've been such a good guy, they will probably arrive even sooner than expected."