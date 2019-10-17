$900k home sale just the tip

HAPPY DAYS: Stephen and Kim Smoothy with their children and Mr Real Estate Jason Rayner (right) in front of their new home.

THE sale of a $900,000 Rockyview home last month is just the tip of the iceberg for Rockhampton property guru Jason Rayner.

The founder and principal of Mr Real Estate said the residential sale was the highest for that suburb in the past 12 months and reflected an upwards shift in the local property market.

“Mr Real Estate Rockhampton has been breaking a lot of our own records over the last three months and we’ve had three months of the best sales recorded in the three-year history of our firm,” he said.

“Three years ago we had three staff and now we’ve got nearly 30.”

The five-bedroom Rockyview house at 36 Stirling Drive was purchased by Theodore couple Stephen and Kim Smoothy.

“This will be their town property — they just love the area and the family is so looking forward to spending Christmas there,” a naturally delighted Mr Rayner said.

“The suburb has a lot going for it being within proximity to town, it’s going to have a new highway soon, but the biggest thing is space.

“It’s got that beautiful country feel with wide street frontages, nice breezes — there’s just a great feel about the whole area.

“I think the confidence (in the industry) is coming back and a lot of families that are in the growth process with teenagers and so forth, are looking to upsize from the 800 sqm block in town to the 4000sqm block that’s just out of town.

“These properties are becoming very popular at present and are in high demand.”

Mr Rayner said his company’s growth had forced a move to its new and larger headquarters in Musgrave Street on Rockhampton’s northside.

“With our growth spurt we just couldn’t fit anything more in at our old premises and we handle more than 900 rentals now.”