The original cast of 90210.
Celebrity

90210 star reveals secret fling with co-star

19th Aug 2019 7:30 AM

BRIAN Austin Green is married to Megan Fox, and they have three children together but before that, the actor admitted he was quite the player.

The 46-year-old spilled the tea while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently.

Green confessed that he did hook up with his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tori Spelling when they were much younger.

Green (back row, fifth from the left) spilled on his fling with Tori Spelling (front row, first on the left).
"Wait, Tori said that we hooked up? Yeah, we hooked up. We did. But we were young so that's what young people do," he explained.

"And Tiffani (Thiessen) and I were dating before she started doing the show, " Green added. She joined the original show in season five.

He also clarified that he did not hook up with Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth or Gabrielle Carteris.

Green was promoting the reboot which features original cast members Spelling, Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Jason Priestley, and Ian Ziering.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.

Green married Fox in 2010 after dating on and off since 2004.

Green and Fox in 2006.
The couple has three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3. Green also has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

 

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission

