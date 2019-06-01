Menu
$90M Mackay resort development to start within months

Angela Seng
by
31st May 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROJECT with an estimated price tag of $90million is set to have an economic impact on Mackay.

The East Point Resort plan includes hundreds of residential lots, a motel and a holiday park, but most recently it was green-lighted for 154 residential lots, a tourist hub and a material change of use for a 238-site caravan park in stage one.

The project has spanned 15 years - a long time for a development project - and there hasn't been movement since development approvals were made in late 2016.

Urbex, a subsidiary of BMD, has now taken over the development and project director David Argent said things were finally beginning to move.

"Subject to relevant approvals, we anticipate commencing works on the first stage of East Point Resort in late 2019," Mr Argent said.

"We are optimistic for the economic outlook for Mackay over the next five years. The tide is turning.

"The multiple effects of Mackay's economic growth this development will stimulate are significant - the initial construction and ongoing resort jobs created, tourism visitation and consumer spending."

bmd david argent east point resort urbex
Mackay Daily Mercury

