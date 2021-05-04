90s pop star’s surprise new job

Steps singer Lisa Scott-Lee has been pictured working as a school principal in Dubai after moving to the Middle East with her family.

Scott-Lee has lived in the UAE since 2011 with husband Johnny Shentall and their two children Jaden, 13, and Star Lily, 11.

Lisa Scott-Lee alongside her bandmates and pupils at her performing arts school in Dubai. Picture: Dubai Performing Arts Instagram

Despite leaving the UK, Scott-Lee has continued to tour and perform with her Steps bandmates since they reformed for a second time in 2017, but when she isn't on the road, she is principal of her own performing arts school.

She and her husband launched the Dubai Performing Arts Academy in 2014 and it has 600 pupils aged between three and 18.

The Steps star showed photographers around the impressive school where she works six days a week.

Facilities include a 500-seat theatre and she recently ran a Hamilton live workshop with West End original cast member Tarinn.

RELATED: What the kid from the original Jumanji movie looks like now

British pop group Steps: from left back; Claire and Lisa, front; Lee, Faye and Ian.

Scott-Lee told Mirror Online: "Steps is my life. It has been my life for the last 24 years, but being principal of the school is my day job.

"I can never switch off. Even when I'm with Steps, rehearsing or shooting a video, I'll be working on my laptop. It's become a bit of a running joke.

"I have to flip between my Steps hat and principal hat, which can be really hard and stressful at times."

When she is at home in Dubai, she revealed she works six days a week at the school.

She said: "I focus on the day-to-day running of the school and the business side of things, while Johnny is the creative ­director and main teacher."

Lisa Scott-Lee is now principal of a performing arts school. Picture: Dubai Performing Arts

Steps has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide since 1997 and the band released its sixth studio album, What The Future Holds, in November last year.

However, travel restrictions have meant the singer has been unable to fly to the UK to perform with her bandmates.

Scott-Lee admitted: "It's been really hard seeing the group perform without me, but I will definitely be back for the new album and our arena tour later this year."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as 90s pop star's surprise new job