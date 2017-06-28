93% of CQ people are guilty of this shocking health habit

CENTRAL Queenslanders are failing to fill their plates with enough veggies, with 93 per cent of people not eating the recommended five servings a day.

Research shows Central Queensland on the lower end of the scale with only 7% of adults in the area consuming enough vegetables to meet requirements.

Adults 18 and over living in Brisbane South and the Gold Coast ate the least amount of vegetables, with around six per cent consuming adequate servings.

While adults in Wide Bay Burnett were more likely to fill their plates with vegetables, only nine per cent of those living in the region met the recommended daily intake.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said adults were putting their short and long term health at serious risk by leaving vegetables off the menu.

"Adults should eat five serves of vegetables and two serves of fruit a day to ensure overall well-being and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including some cancers,” Ms McMillan said.

"While 57 per cent of Queensland adults eat the recommended two serves of fruit a day, it's alarming that a meagre seven per cent of adults eat enough vegetables - more than 3.5million people.”

"It's vital we're increasing our vegetable intake to improve our health, and also model healthy habits to the younger generation.”

A serve of vegetables can be counted as one cup of raw salad vegetables or half a cup of cooked pumpkin and a serve of fruit is one medium apple or banana, or a cup of canned fruit, with no added sugar.

"In Queensland 64 per cent of adults are overweight or obese, more needs to be done to ensure we are all eating a healthy, balanced diet,” Ms McMillan said.

"An unhealthy diet and being overweight or obese is linked to an increased risk of cancers such as bowel, liver, oesophageal, and breast cancer in females.

"Next time you're plating up for breakfast, lunch or dinner, think about the variety of foods you're including in your meal.

"Opt for foods that are low in sugar, saturated fat and salt and be sure to include plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, low fat dairy options, and lean proteins.”

Rockhampton's Fruit Barn Manager Richard Martin said while vegetable sales were good, they could always be better.

"There's too much take away around the place, that's what it is. The lifestyle we have to live today makes it hard,” he said.

Mr Martin said the local produce shop aimed to keep their prices reasonable to provide locals with fresh veggies.

"We keep our prices reasonable because we get produce straight from the farm,” he said.

"The bigger players like Woolworths and Coles have a lot of customers but we still get a fair few for our store which is great.”

Mr Martin said customers could get their hands on a variety of winter vegetables at the moment to meet their five servings a day.

"You're cauliflowers, your broccoli, your cabbage are in and your tomatoes normally are but because of the cyclone that's put a dull on things but they're coming in now,” he said.

"Your capsicums and corn are great as well. Remember to keep them fresh you need to keep them cold.

"If you aren't getting your five servings try at least to have your standard basics such as potato, pumpkin, cauliflower, broccoli.

"It's all about not being lazy and getting up to cook I suppose.”