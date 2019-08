CALL OUT: Emergency services are at a motor vehicle accident on Little Musgrave St

Julia Whitwell

Emergency services are on scene in Little Musgrave St after a 93-year-old man slammed his car into a pole outside Ambitions Gym just after 6.30pm.

The condition of the man is unknown, but he is concious.

Early indications are the man was travelling at some speed when he hit the pole and his car has been extensively damaged.