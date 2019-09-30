945 parking fines issued for August

THE number of parking fines handed out has more than doubled since last month, the Rockhampton Regional Council August report has revealed.

The fine for exceeding the two hour parking limit in the CBD is $55.

2019 parking infringements:

January: 106

February: 149

March: 878

April: 341

May: 410

June: 612

July: 386

August: 945

The number of new dogs registered also went up significantly.

In July, 294 new dogs were registered versus 621 in August. 4164 dog registrations were renewed in July compared to 11,854 in August.

There were two menacing dogs registered for August.