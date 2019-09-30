Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

945 parking fines issued for August

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
30th Sep 2019 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of parking fines handed out has more than doubled since last month, the Rockhampton Regional Council August report has revealed.

The fine for exceeding the two hour parking limit in the CBD is $55.

2019 parking infringements:

January: 106

February: 149

March: 878

April: 341

May: 410

June: 612

July: 386

August: 945

The number of new dogs registered also went up significantly.

In July, 294 new dogs were registered versus 621 in August. 4164 dog registrations were renewed in July compared to 11,854 in August.

There were two menacing dogs registered for August.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    News Central Queensland is in for a downpour, with up to 30mm of rain forecast for this week

    COURT LIST: See the full list of appearances

    premium_icon COURT LIST: See the full list of appearances

    News See the full list of magistrates court appearances for today, Monday September...

    SBC boys off to State music program in Brisbane

    premium_icon SBC boys off to State music program in Brisbane

    News St Brendan’s boys off to State Honors in Brisbane

    ’It’s not rocket science’ A farmer’s approach to drought

    premium_icon ’It’s not rocket science’ A farmer’s approach to drought

    News RUNNING cattle in drought is a balancing act, according to Howard Smith.